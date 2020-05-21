All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4351 Blaisdell Avenue

4351 Blaisdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4351 Blaisdell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Completely remodeled 4 bed 2 bath home in the great King Field neighborhood. Must see to appreciate. Everything is New. Beautiful flooring throughout, stunning kitchen and bathrooms. This property is available as a Rent2Own/Contract for Deed only - traditional lease is not available on this one, but is on others. Just go to 612RentNow.com to search.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $299,999.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue have any available units?
4351 Blaisdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4351 Blaisdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Blaisdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Blaisdell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4351 Blaisdell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4351 Blaisdell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
