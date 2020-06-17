4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex in Linden Hills!! - Beautiful upper level duplex in Linden Hills!! Charming French tudor style with 2 beds, 1 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, storage area, and dedicated washer/dryer. Owner pays for gas, water/sewer, lawn care/snow removal, garbage/recycling, and all exterior maintenance. Off-street parking in driveway. Garage parking available for an additional $50 per month. Close proximity to highways, shopping, and 50th & France. Right across the street from Waveland Park!! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



(RLNE5234694)