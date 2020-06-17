All apartments in Minneapolis
4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit.
4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit
4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit

4327 Chowen Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4327 Chowen Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex in Linden Hills!! - Beautiful upper level duplex in Linden Hills!! Charming French tudor style with 2 beds, 1 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, storage area, and dedicated washer/dryer. Owner pays for gas, water/sewer, lawn care/snow removal, garbage/recycling, and all exterior maintenance. Off-street parking in driveway. Garage parking available for an additional $50 per month. Close proximity to highways, shopping, and 50th & France. Right across the street from Waveland Park!! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE5234694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit have any available units?
4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit have?
Some of 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit pet-friendly?
No, 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit offer parking?
Yes, 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit offers parking.
Does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit have a pool?
No, 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit have accessible units?
No, 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 Chowen Avenue South Upper Level Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

