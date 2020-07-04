3620 3RD AVE S #3

Amenities
Unit #3 Available 06/01/20 Upper level unit of triplex with downtown views! - Property Id: 258031
This unique unit was finished off 7 years ago and offers amazing downtown and tree top views. Large walk-in closet, exposed chimneys, bamboo floor in kitchen and hardwood floor in bedroom. This is a legal one bedroom but are at front of house fits a king size bed for a "loft" feel. Rent includes use of laundry in basement but also has a hookup for washer in bathroom if you have your own! Rent includes ALL utilities (even wifi and cable!). Less than two block walk to the new Seward Friendship Co-op!! Gorgeous backyard is fully fenced and private with pergola & gas firepit, gas grill and a hot tub for all your entertaining needs! This one is a MUST SEE to appreciate all it offers! Disclaimer: Photos shown were taken prior to current tenant moving in.
LEASE TERMS:
All utilities included (Cable/wifi/gas/electric). Minimum one-year lease, preferably longer. First month's rent plus deposit due at time of signing lease. Application Fee $45/adult. Home NOT approved for Section 8 housing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258031
Property Id 258031
