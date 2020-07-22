337 Apartments for rent in Central, Minneapolis, MN

/
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,094
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3715 Oakland Ave S #10
3715 Oakland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3219 Portland Ave
3219 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated apartment in beautiful south Minneapolis with 2 bedrooms (plus bonus office or small guest room) and one updated bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Central
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
The Minneapolis 220 is a portfolio of 220-apartment homes located in Edina, Northeast and The Whittier Neigborhoods. Our properties include laundry rooms with coinless machines, off-street parking, keyless FOB system and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,050
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
2 Units Available
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
940 sqft
Great location, just a 15-minute walk from downtown. Community features heated underground parking, convenience store and playground. Bright apartments include ample storage, separate kitchens and other luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,301
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,250
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Murals of LynLake is located at 2833 Lyndale Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management. The Murals of LynLake offers Studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 557 to 1416 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 17 at 07:41 PM
31 Units Available
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1132 sqft
The Lime community thrives both inside and out. Situated in Lyn Lake proper, our excellent walk, transit and bike scores mean youll live right in the thick of it, with immediate access to just about anything you need.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
16 Units Available
Chroma
113 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments in Whittier neighborhood, one block from MCAD and MIA. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with island, granite counters. Features high ceilings, expansive windows, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 21 at 01:22 AM
3 Units Available
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
575 sqft
Welcome to Pillsbury Estates, three, 24-unit buildings located at 25th and Pillsbury Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3149 Lyndale Ave S
3149 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,595
1936 sqft
3149 Lyndale Ave S Available 09/01/20 Amazing HGTV Remodeled Property in Uptown! New kitchen, bathrooms & living space! Avail. 9/1 - This AMAZING Uptown property was COMPLETELY renovated by HGTV and will be available Sept.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2006-2008 Park Avenue South
2006 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom Minutes From Downtown! - Beautiful spacious one bedroom apartment minutes from downtown with hardwood floors, custom hardwood built in buffet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Exchange
2929 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1360 sqft
2929 Chicago Ave #1005 Available 08/01/20 Incredible 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo! - This incredible condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and has beautiful exposed cream-city brick, and concrete floors and columns.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3251 Garfield Ave South
3251 Garfield Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
3251 Garfield Ave South - Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE VISIT WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2836 Dupont Ave S
2836 DuPont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1003 sqft
**PLEASE VISIT ** FOR DETAIL PICTURES ON AMENITIES Why are you looking for a renter? An elevated lifestyle deserves luxurious surroundings. With high style and unparalleled amenities, our homes provide an impressive setting for upscale living.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2700 Blaisdell Ave
2700 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1900 sqft
Come view this newly renovated fourplex with two upper units available now on Blaisdell Ave S in Minneapolis! Both upper units include brand-new separate air conditioning, updated appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures with dishwasher and microwave
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
19 W 24th St Unit 1
19 West 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1100 sqft
A stunning two bedroom/1 bath lower unit of a Duplex in south Mpls near Uptown and located at 19 W 24th Street (lower unit). The space is flowing in natural& recess lighting. Lots of modern touches of the floors, lighting and appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2704 Chicago Ave
2704 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Location! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available Aug 1st in the Midtown neighborhood. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3745 Harriet Avenue
3745 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
677 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED CONDO minutes away from Harriet Lake and Bde Maka Ska Lake from PropertyNerds! You can't let this go! DOWNTOWN MPLS, restaurants, stores, bus stores, and major streets/highway within distance.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4000 10th Ave. S.
4000 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Three bedroom duplex available. Large bright areas. Hardwood floors throughout. Full living and dining room. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. This Duplex is one block from the bus line and neighborhood park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3944 Clinton Avenue
3944 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3BR/2BA single family home is available for a 9/1 move in! Very close proximity to food, grocery, and the great Minneapolis Bryant Neighborhood! Property features a LARGE FINISHED LOFT + DEN.
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4204 Wentworth Avenue
4204 Wentworth Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. This beautiful home is ready for move in on August 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3254 Harriet Avenue - 1
3254 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly! Free Heat! 2 Bed Main-Level Unit in Desirable Uptown! Main level unit located in the desirable Lyn-Lake neighborhood. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun and has endless entertainment options.
