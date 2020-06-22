All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2704 Chicago Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2704 Chicago Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:06 AM

2704 Chicago Ave

2704 Chicago Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2704 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Phillips West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Great Location! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available June 1st in the Midtown neighborhood. Home has 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen and living room. 2 washers and dryers in basement, all non-coin operated. Located on a bus line- just minutes to Uptown and Downtown..... within walking distance to the Midtown Global Market, Eat Street, Midtown Greenway, Abbott Northwestern, St. Mary's University and more! Enjoy the updated kitchen, on site laundry, and front porch. $1,350/month and 1 month's rent for a security deposit; . Water, internet and one free off street parking spot is included. No Sec. 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Chicago Ave have any available units?
2704 Chicago Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Chicago Ave have?
Some of 2704 Chicago Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Chicago Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Chicago Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Chicago Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Chicago Ave offers parking.
Does 2704 Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Chicago Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Chicago Ave have a pool?
No, 2704 Chicago Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 2704 Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Chicago Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University