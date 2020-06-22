2704 Chicago Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access dogs allowed

Great Location! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available June 1st in the Midtown neighborhood. Home has 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen and living room. 2 washers and dryers in basement, all non-coin operated. Located on a bus line- just minutes to Uptown and Downtown..... within walking distance to the Midtown Global Market, Eat Street, Midtown Greenway, Abbott Northwestern, St. Mary's University and more! Enjoy the updated kitchen, on site laundry, and front porch. $1,350/month and 1 month's rent for a security deposit; . Water, internet and one free off street parking spot is included. No Sec. 8