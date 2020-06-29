All apartments in Minneapolis
Spectrum
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Spectrum

815 9th Ave SE · (612) 235-6836
Location

815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectrum.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community designed for students and young professionals to experience the excitement and convenience of off-campus living while enjoying access to first-class community amenities. At Spectrum, you are just steps away from the action, including the Stone Arch Bridge, TCF Stadium, Dinkytown, Downtown, Target Express, Como Park and a Metro Transit Bus Stop is right outside your front door. Our location makes it effortless to balance work and play. Spectrum features studio, junior suite, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as four-bedroom townhomes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, homes at Spectrum are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, quiet wall technology, plus direct fiber internet in every home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,8,9,12,15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee waived
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking garage: $150/month (reserved).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectrum have any available units?
Spectrum has 11 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectrum have?
Some of Spectrum's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectrum currently offering any rent specials?
Spectrum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spectrum pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectrum is pet friendly.
Does Spectrum offer parking?
Yes, Spectrum offers parking.
Does Spectrum have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectrum offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectrum have a pool?
Yes, Spectrum has a pool.
Does Spectrum have accessible units?
No, Spectrum does not have accessible units.
Does Spectrum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectrum has units with dishwashers.
