Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub internet access key fob access yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court community garden dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet cafe online portal package receiving roommate matching

Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community designed for students and young professionals to experience the excitement and convenience of off-campus living while enjoying access to first-class community amenities. At Spectrum, you are just steps away from the action, including the Stone Arch Bridge, TCF Stadium, Dinkytown, Downtown, Target Express, Como Park and a Metro Transit Bus Stop is right outside your front door. Our location makes it effortless to balance work and play. Spectrum features studio, junior suite, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as four-bedroom townhomes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, homes at Spectrum are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, quiet wall technology, plus direct fiber internet in every home.