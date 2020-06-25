All apartments in Minneapolis
1036 13th Ave. SE

1036 13th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1036 13th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in walking distance from the U of MN campus. 5 sizable bedrooms with a large kitchen and living room.

Features Include:
-Dishwasher
-Large bedrooms and living areas
-Washer and Dryer
-Off-street parking
-Large yard

RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA

600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years
No prior evictions
24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years
No felonies w/in past 7 years
No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 13th Ave. SE have any available units?
1036 13th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 13th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1036 13th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 13th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1036 13th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 13th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1036 13th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1036 13th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1036 13th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1036 13th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 13th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 13th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1036 13th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1036 13th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1036 13th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 13th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 13th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
