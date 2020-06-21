All apartments in Warren
8129 Paige Ave

8129 Paige Avenue
Location

8129 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house. This home was recently updated. Super clean. Extra storage in basement or in 1 car detached garage. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 Paige Ave have any available units?
8129 Paige Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 8129 Paige Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Paige Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Paige Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8129 Paige Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 8129 Paige Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8129 Paige Ave does offer parking.
Does 8129 Paige Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8129 Paige Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Paige Ave have a pool?
No, 8129 Paige Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8129 Paige Ave have accessible units?
No, 8129 Paige Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Paige Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8129 Paige Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8129 Paige Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8129 Paige Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
