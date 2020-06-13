Apartment List
MI
/
warren
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Southwest Warren
Northwest Warren
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12895 Prospect Ave
12895 Prospect Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in great Warren neighborhood! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM - 12895 Prospect Ave Warren Michigan SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM!! Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
21507 Waltham
21507 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
* Section 8 Approved Bungalow - Basement- Updates * - Awesome Macomb County Bungalow with lots of updates throughout. Home features 3 oversized bedrooms, full basement, and detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
21136 Nummer St
21136 Nummer Street, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$900
990 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow set in a great Warren neighborhood SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11AM!! - 21136 Nummer St Warren, MI 48089 VIDEO COMING SOON! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11AM!! This 4 bed/1 bath

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
3644 Alvina Ave
3644 Alvina Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nice bungalow home with hardwood flooring thru out.Stove,fridge.2 car detached garage with fenced yard.unfinished basement. Forced Air furnace.Covered Front porch.Dining and living room.Entry bedroom with first floor bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
23867 Ada Ave
23867 Ada Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level has lots to offer - open floor plan on 1st level, kitchen with eating area & snack bar, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer furnace, central air conditioning system and energy efficient windows, all appliances included,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7520 Westminster
7520 Westminster Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Great 2 bed/1 bath home in Warren!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12:30PM - 7520 Westminster Warren, MI 48091 NEW PICTURES AND VIDEO COMING SOON! - Pictures currently show carpeting, which will be removed and replaced with vinyl

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11260 Republic Ave
11260 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
A beautiful home in quiet suburban environment. Flooring has been recently renewed. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2709919)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14292 Marshall Ave
14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows! Tenants are responsible for: DTE & Consumer's Energy MUNICIPALITY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8209 Meadow
8209 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow now available! - 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8684 Republic Ave
8684 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 car detached garage. All appliances included. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee. Will go fast! Call now to schedule a showing. Accepts Section 8.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8457 Meadow Ave
8457 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Absolutely Huge yard, 5 bed home. All appliances in kitchen only. Space available for your own washer and dryer in main floor laundry room. Please call our office immediately to schedule your showing today. 586.978.4444

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11051 Dodge Ave
11051 Dodge Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11280 Chapp Ave
11280 Chapp Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1026 sqft
Fantastic home in warren with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Huge lot with plenty of yard space. Large basement area with tons of storage space. 1 car garage that has lot of room. New carpet in the living rooms and bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7061 Rivard Ave
7061 Rivard Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Ranch Home with 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Tile floor in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Nice concrete patio area in the back yard. The back yard is fenced in. There is also a shed for storage.

Median Rent in Warren

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Warren is $796, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,036.
Studio
$658
1 Bed
$796
2 Beds
$1,036
3+ Beds
$1,376
City GuideWarren
Congratulations, you're moving to Warren! Let's find you an apartment!
Let's Talk 8 Mile

Eight Mile is the southern-most border between Warren and urban Detroit. You can rent two and three bedroom homes for a negligible $550-$800 a month.

North Warren

North Warren, including the neighborhoods of Lorraine and Warren Woods, sits happily ensconced in suburban sprawl, providing easy access to a number of shopping centers and large supermarkets.

Most housing rentals in north Warren remain maintained and updated. Though the size of these houses is generally comparable, updates such as new carpets and kitchen appliances increase the rent bill in this region. Expect to pay between $800-$1050 for north Warren two and three bedrooms.

Transportation

Warren is serviced by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, or SMART, which operates three bus lines through the city. Two of these lines run north and south through Warren's main thoroughfare to Sterling Heights and Detroit proper, with the third line running east and west to Clinton Township and Troy. SMART also offers a curb-to-curb reservation service at a slightly higher fee for Macomb County residents without access to the major bus lines. Still, Warren is a suburb and is thus predominately car-oriented.

Considerations

Currently, single-family, cookie-cutter suburban ranches and bungalows dominate Warren’s rental market. Apartment buildings in town are few and far between, and most are smaller and more costly.

Real estate agents provide the best variety of rental homes, particularly those in north Warren. Credit checks and application fees can cost up to $35 when going through a realtor. Deposits for most homes vary from $100 to two months rent, depending on the neighborhood, landlord and rental type.

So, welcome to Warren. Good luck!

June 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Warren rents declined over the past month

Warren rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,036 for a two-bedroom. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Warren, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,036 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% rise in Warren.
    • While Warren's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Warren?
    In Warren, the median rent is $658 for a studio, $796 for a 1-bedroom, $1,036 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,376 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Warren, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Warren?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Warren include Southwest Warren, and Northwest Warren.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Warren?
    Some of the colleges located in the Warren area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Warren?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warren from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Sterling Heights.

