Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 PM

87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
8697 KENNEDY CIR UNIT 1
8697 Kennedy Circle North, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1311 sqft
BRIGHT AND CLEAN END UNIT TOWN HOUSE STYLE CONDO. 2 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH. LOCATED IN DESIRABLE AREA OF WARREN. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. SHOPPING CENTERS AND EXPRESS WAYS. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT WITH NEW CARPETING IN LIVING ROOM AND STAIRWAYS.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12060 15 MILE Road
12060 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
963 sqft
Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
29195 TESSMER Court
29195 Tessmer Court, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
920 sqft
Landlord Pays taxes & association fee. Water included & small I G community pool (Fenced) 1 Assigned parking space #120. 1st month rent & 1 1/2 month security deposit. No pets/no smoking by anyone inside unit. GFA 2018, newer 2nd floor vanity.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
6 Units Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$920
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Nice Two(2) Bedroom Central Air Condo house
36431 Palamino Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1609 sqft
Nice Two (2) bedroom Central Air Condo House Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1531506)

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
14163 Ivanhoe Dr Apt 201
14163 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, gorgeous new flooring in most of unit. Fresh paint. All appliances. Private laundry room in basement. Lower unit 201 with 2 full baths, walk in closet, doorwall to balcony, formal dining area, central air and more. 14163 Ivanhoe.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
430 N. Washington Ave. C
430 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1039 sqft
APT. C: DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK 2 BED 2 BATH BEAUTIFUL - Property Id: 268352 Spacious 2 BR, 2 Bath Downtown 2nd fl. apt; private front entrance to street, rear entrance to parking lot, 2 parking spaces. Central to multiple fwys.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1533 CHESAPEAKE
1533 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1180 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FRESHLY PAINTED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK! FEATURES INCLUDE ~1200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE, VAULTED CEILINGS IN GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, UPDATED LIGHTING IN KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
350 N Main Street
350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
2 PARKING SPOTS. Fantastic 7th floor 1433 sq. ft. corner unit w/views looking North, South, East & West. 2 large corner Balconies. 2 walls of glass overlooking downtown Royal Oak. 10 ft ceilings. HUGE open Great room (25x18).

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
160 ALLENHURST Avenue
160 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1052 sqft
Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
42897 RICHMOND Drive
42897 Richmond Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1205 sqft
Very nice ranch style 2BR 2BA, 1 car attached garage condo.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8564 HAMPSHIRE Drive
8564 Hampshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1321 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN CONDO! 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, MOVE RIGHT IN CONDITION. LEASE INCLUDES WATER AND HEAT. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE: U3. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, FIRST MONTH RENT, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1398 sqft
Come be a part of Royal Oaks most luxurious high rise, The Fifth. Take advantage of all The Fifth has to offer. The doormen, privacy/security, and location of this building truly set it apart from the rest.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
100 W 5th Street
100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOFT Best location in Royal Oak. Interior parking garage, full workout center/gym. Interior mail room. Bamboo hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full Laundry in unit. Balcony overlooking downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
5 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1927 DORCHESTER CRT
1927 Dorchester Court, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 1,200 square foot condo within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. This condo offers two upper master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fraser
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.

July 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Warren rents declined slightly over the past month

Warren rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $795 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warren, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warren's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

