126 Studio Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
4366 E 9 MILE Road
4366 East 9 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,000
1230 sqft
Commercial property located on 9 Mile and Ryan. Walking Distance from many businesses. Lots of potential uses, previously used as a Dentist office (lot to the left can be negotiated into lease). Seller is also considering selling the property.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21250 Mullin Avenue
21250 Mullin Ave, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,500
More the 4 Acres plus 10,000 Sqft Sheds for lease. City of Warren/ industrial (Zoning Code M - 2 ). Acre price $3.500 or best offer. For more information please contact the listing agent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28717 HOOVER Road
28717 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,200
2600 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! LOCATED ACROSS FROM ST. JOHNS MACOMB, JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM GM LOCATION. APPROX 2600 SQ FT FORMERLY USED AS A FLOWER SHOP. GREAT FOR ANY MEDICAL OR PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. COME IN AND START YOUR BUSINESS TODAY!!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28711 HOOVER Road
28711 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! PROFESSIONAL OFFICE W/ 1,500 SQ FT, FEATURES FOUR PRIVATE OFFICES ALONG WITH COMMON AREA AND BREAK ROOMS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO I-696 ON HIGH TRAFFICKED HOOVER RD.

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11340 Jackson
11340 Jackson Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11340 Jackson in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
15162 13 Mile
15162 East 13 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$850
850 sqft
Gross lease rate! Property taxes, building insurance & common area maintenance included - Active shopping center with great visibility and excellent demographics, join BoRics, Loris Cafe - Free rent available.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
30229 Schoenherr
30229 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,452
3350 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction 6,800 SF Office/Medical Building with Additional Loft Space. Located 1.1 Miles from St.Johns Macomb Hospital. Upgraded Finishes. Signage on Schoenherr and Ample Parking. Additional 500 SF Loft Space Free of Charge

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28001 Schoenherr
28001 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,699
2225 sqft
For Sale or Lease! Great Location and Signage. Minutes from St John Macomb Hospital and I-696. Professionally Managed Medical Center Built in 2007. Existing Medical Floor Plan. Immediate Possession.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
29245 Ryan
29245 Ryan Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,950
2368 sqft
Class A Medical/Office Building Monument Signage Upgraded Finishes Throughout Heavily Populated Area
Results within 1 mile of Warren

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28157 Dequindre Road
28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28037 DEQUINDRE Road
28037 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
4875 sqft
Medical office for lease west of Dequindre in Madison Heights. $3000 Triple net per month. 2 car attached garage plus third one. Rare find. Close to Ascension Oakland Hospital and I696 expressway. BATVAI

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
34781 Ryan
34781 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,493
3213 sqft
Professional, quiet and privately located. Building has exceptional visibility with main road monument signage. New roof with multiple HVAC units. Abundant parking on 2 acre site, with close proximity to all freeways.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
16122 12 mile
16122 E 12 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,100
1200 sqft
Great location. Approx 1200 sq ft with both front and back entrances. Lots of parking.Freshly painted. Bathroom & storage.
Results within 5 miles of Warren
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kettering
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.

July 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Warren rents declined slightly over the past month

Warren rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $795 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warren, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warren's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

