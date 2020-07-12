/
northwest warren
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
229 Apartments for rent in Northwest Warren, Warren, MI
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32954 Norwood Dr
32954 Norwood Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Brick ranch home located on the corner with a semi finished basement.2 Car Detached garage. Central air and ceiling fans. Living room. Kitchen with electric stove, Fridge and Microwave. Covered enclosed patio.Vinyl Windows.Home is Move in ready.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Winterfield Dr.
3429 Winterfield Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1562 sqft
Move-in ready spacious brick ranch with updates. Fresh paint, new flooring, remodeling done in bathroom. Eat-in Kitchen, Beautiful fireplace, Huge deck in backyard with fence. Basement with extra room for a potential 4th bedroom. Schedule today!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
29245 Ryan
29245 Ryan Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,950
2368 sqft
Class A Medical/Office Building Monument Signage Upgraded Finishes Throughout Heavily Populated Area
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
28234 UNIVERSAL Drive
28234 Universal Drive, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Move in ready condo with easy care laminate floors throughout first floor. Living room & eat in kitchen on entry level. 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in/pass through closet connecting to the bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Warren
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5625 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28842 Herbert St
28842 Herbert Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (plus half bath in basement) ranch with garage, finished basement with bar, laundry room and sun porch. This home is located in the popular Lamphere School District.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 E Kalama Ave
1107 East Kalama Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with breezway to attached 2 car garage. Great location and quiet setting. Great neighborhood. All appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer.Great floor plan with ample space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
28157 Dequindre Road
28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
28037 DEQUINDRE Road
28037 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
4875 sqft
Medical office for lease west of Dequindre in Madison Heights. $3000 Triple net per month. 2 car attached garage plus third one. Rare find. Close to Ascension Oakland Hospital and I696 expressway. BATVAI
1 of 24
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1545 Connie Avenue
1545 Connie Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
34781 Ryan
34781 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,493
3213 sqft
Professional, quiet and privately located. Building has exceptional visibility with main road monument signage. New roof with multiple HVAC units. Abundant parking on 2 acre site, with close proximity to all freeways.
1 of 44
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2215 Parliament Drive
2215 Parliament Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms.
