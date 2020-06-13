119 Apartments for rent in Warren, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8457 Meadow Ave
8457 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Absolutely Huge yard, 5 bed home. All appliances in kitchen only. Space available for your own washer and dryer in main floor laundry room. Please call our office immediately to schedule your showing today. 586.978.4444

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11051 Dodge Ave
11051 Dodge Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7061 Rivard Ave
7061 Rivard Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Ranch Home with 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Tile floor in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Nice concrete patio area in the back yard. The back yard is fenced in. There is also a shed for storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
3644 Alvina Ave
3644 Alvina Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nice bungalow home with hardwood flooring thru out.Stove,fridge.2 car detached garage with fenced yard.unfinished basement. Forced Air furnace.Covered Front porch.Dining and living room.Entry bedroom with first floor bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29900 N GRAND OAKS DR APT 32
29900 North Grand Oaks Drive, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
SUPER CLEAN & QUIET ... ONE BEDROOM RANCH CONDO NESTLED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION. ONE ASSIGNED CARPORT (#32). BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN OPENS TO LARGE LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH DOORWALL LEADING TO PRIVATE BACKYARD PATIO.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
28439 WEXFORD Drive
28439 Wexford Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Brick Ranch Home has 3 Beds 1.1 Baths .

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8047 HUPP
8047 Hupp Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
REALLY NICE. REMODELED AND UPDATED W/NEW KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS.NEW BATH W/OAK VANITY, ETC. REFIN H/W FLOORS. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED & FRESHLY PAINTED. KNOTTY PINE ENCL FRONT PORCH. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED IN YARD. LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
3429 Winterfield Dr.
3429 Winterfield Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1562 sqft
Move-in ready spacious brick ranch with updates. Fresh paint, new flooring, remodeling done in bathroom. Eat-in Kitchen, Beautiful fireplace, Huge deck in backyard with fence. Basement with extra room for a potential 4th bedroom. Schedule today!

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
21489 Doepfer Rd
21489 Doepfer Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
675 sqft
Warren welcomes you to this well appointed home. All brick! Very clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a very large lot. Newly updated kitchen. Newer windows and furnace. Warren Schools. NO SECTION 8 accepted on this property.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southeast Warren
2 Units Available
25509 Rosenbusch Blvd
25509 Rosenbusch Boulevard, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Please contact via email for faster response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 of 27

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8277 Toepfer
8277 Toepfer Road, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1204 sqft
NEW HOME ALERT! - Lovely, spacious, Warren home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bathrooms, 2 stories, deck in front, vaulted ceiling, big kitchen, Allure flooring, separate laundry room and fenced yard.

1 of 31

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Results within 1 mile of Warren

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
"There are still a few touch up repairs on going and will be finished soon." This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12082 15 Mile Rd # 37
12082 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
968 sqft
Updates are complete and this is waiting for your client to call home. New Grey Ash Life Proof Vinyl Flooring and Pebble Grey Paint along with both bathrooms being updated.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Warren, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Warren renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

