189 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2146 Hampton Rd
2146 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
Beautiful 2 sorty house. Completely updated upstairs bathroom. Spaceous livingroom(s)and 3 bedrooms. Grosse Pointe School district. Beautiful deck and backyard with garage. This is a must see home!! For more information please email kv.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
21031 Mack
21031 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Studio
$1,300
800 sqft
Excellent opportunity on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods.
Finney
1 Unit Available
17647 Chester St
17647 Chester Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
REQUIREMENTS: $30 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone.
Finney
1 Unit Available
6136 Radnor
6136 Radnor Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
865 sqft
6136 Radnor Available 06/15/20 East Side rare found! - East side bungalow in a great location, close to the freeway, St. John's hospital, and Grosse Pointe. Large master bedroom upstairs with two beds and bath downstairs.
Denby
1 Unit Available
9696 Sanilac St
9696 Sanilac Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$890
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has a completely updated kitchen and bath. With two bedrooms located on the lower level and one bedroom located upstairs as a loft area.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20936 Littlestone Rd
20936 Littlestone Road, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch house. Finished basement. Central air. Stone fireplace. Sunroom. Garage
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20277 Kenosha
20277 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
Spacious bungalow with master suite. Large family room. Large detached two car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
Finney
1 Unit Available
5727 University Place
5727 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
953 sqft
Cute 3BR home with 1 bath A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20857 WOODMONT Street
20857 Woodmont Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
964 sqft
VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.
Finney
1 Unit Available
6150 Lodewyck St
6150 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
795 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom home - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
18416 Mack Avenue
18416 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Studio
$950
499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GROSSE POINTE FARMS. 20 FEET OF MACK AVENUE FRONTAGE. THIS PRIME LOCATION IS CURRENTLY A SALON. TENANT PAYS SHARE OF UTILITIES. LEASE TERM 1-2 YEARS OR 3-5 YEARS.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
35 VERNIER Road
35 Vernier Road, Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2108 sqft
Location, location , location. This 1977 built colonial is in an excellent location with park view across the street. Walking distance to Lakeshore, parks, and schools.
Finney
1 Unit Available
6014 Lodewyck St
6014 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
