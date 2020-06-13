248 Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$815
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
35243 Turner Dr
35243 Turner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom Condo with 1 Full Bath and 1 Half bath. Exceptional quality kitchen renovation with granite, high end appliances and bamboo flooring. Full basement. Nice window treatments throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12082 15 Mile Rd # 37
12082 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
968 sqft
Updates are complete and this is waiting for your client to call home. New Grey Ash Life Proof Vinyl Flooring and Pebble Grey Paint along with both bathrooms being updated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3816 Pokley Ct
3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
5942 sqft
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3842 CHERRY CREEK Lane
3842 Cherry Creek Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1574 sqft
Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In The Preserves of Sterling Heights!! Utica Schools, Perfect Location, and The Space You've Needed, Boasting a Wonderful 1600 sqft.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14231 Ivanhoe Dr Unit #6
14231 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
Come check out this completely up to date condo located in a desirable area. This whole building was built new in 2017. Up to date gorgeous 2nd floor Condo, large master bedroom with lots of closet space and full bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
34567 Sandwood
34567 Sandwood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Lease only! All updated recently. Immediate Occupancy, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths fully remodeled, brand new driveway, patio & sidewalk. Custom 2 baths with showers, newer cabinets with ceramic floors, freshly painted. Newer windows, furnace, A/C.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4368 Berkshire
4368 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
North Sterling Heights 2 bedroom Completely Updated Unit - Desirable 2 bedroom North Sterling Heights Condo near M-59 completely updated with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
42301 Mound
42301 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$10,000
4791 sqft
Custom Built office space - 4,800 sqft up & 4,800 sqft down. 10ft ceilings in lower level, elevator. 3,520 sqft finished upper with 6-8 treatment rooms, new x-ray equipment, reception area, private offices.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
39393 Van Dyke
39393 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$900
2360 sqft
Office space offering three units 900 sqft. $900.00 a month, 1200 sqft. $1100.00 a month, 1400 sqft. $1300.00 a month gross lease, furnish unit available. Tenant to pay electricity and gas. First-month FREE RENT!!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
43130 UTICA Road
43130 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,750
2360 sqft
Fully renovated building located in Sterling Heights on Utica and Van Dyke! Features 8 offices, a large conference room, an additional office with 4 cubicles, 2 baths, kitchen, and beautiful sitting area with a gas fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard
13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13810 Lakeside Circle
13810 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,700
2480 sqft
Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14800 19 Mile
14800 19 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office Space Or Retail Store Excellent Traffic Counts Ample Parking Great Opportunity to Create from a Pre-Construction Space Retail or Office use

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
34781 Ryan
34781 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,493
3213 sqft
Professional, quiet and privately located. Building has exceptional visibility with main road monument signage. New roof with multiple HVAC units. Abundant parking on 2 acre site, with close proximity to all freeways.

Median Rent in Sterling Heights

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sterling Heights is $836, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,088.
Studio
$692
1 Bed
$836
2 Beds
$1,088
3+ Beds
$1,445

June 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sterling Heights rents increased slightly over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sterling Heights, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Sterling Heights.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sterling Heights?
    In Sterling Heights, the median rent is $692 for a studio, $836 for a 1-bedroom, $1,088 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,445 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sterling Heights, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sterling Heights?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sterling Heights area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sterling Heights?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sterling Heights from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.

