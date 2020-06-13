/
roseville
256 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26700 Grandmont St
26700 Grandmont Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
A large 3 bedroom and 1 bath home. Open kitchen. Big bathroom with 2 sinks. Large living room and dining room. 2 car garage and No basement Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26230 Barbara St in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25893 Leach
25893 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 06/13 FROM 11AM TO 12PM Very nice large 3 bedroom home in a great location. Large bedrooms, formal dining room, finished basement, big kirchen and 2 car garage. $35 application fee.First months rent and 1 1/2 security deposit for move in.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27532 Oneil
27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25600 FERN Street
25600 Fern Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1032 sqft
This beautiful bungalow style home features 3 spacious bedrooms and den could be 4th bedroom. Nice open floor plan, beautiful newer full bathroom on entry-level and Lav upstairs. Kitchen has all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
29891 Quinkert St
29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28740 Bohn
28740 Bohn Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH READY TO MOVE IN - ROSEVILLE - This is a great 3 bedroom and 1 bath property. New roof, fresh paint, carpet flooring. House is in excellent condition with full basement and detached car garage.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!
Roseville
1 Unit Available
16122 12 mile
16122 E 12 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,100
1200 sqft
Great location. Approx 1200 sq ft with both front and back entrances. Lots of parking.Freshly painted. Bathroom & storage.
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28083 PINEHURST Street
28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools..
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27730 GRATIOT Avenue
27730 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$900
1216 sqft
Beautiful updated 1216 sq ft., and ready to move in. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, clean and ready to go. 5 offices, 2 restrooms, kitchen, waiting room, tons of parking and basement storage. Highly visible and good traffic count.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22809 Piper Ave
22809 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom one bathroom ranch with fenced yard, basement for storage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5757410)
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor.
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23745 Rein
23745 Rein Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
Cut 3 bedroom bungalow W/ appliances included Section 8 Accepted - Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with good space for the family. Large yard and shed. Great location. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. (RLNE5842482)
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
