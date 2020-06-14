Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Finding an apartment in Warren that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southeast Warren
2 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11051 Dodge Ave
11051 Dodge Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
22375 Columbus Ave
22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12739 Sarsfield
12739 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! Apply APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home with garage and large yard! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8075 Meadow Avenue
8075 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom home with basement. The home features a full basement and fenced yard. Laundry room hook-up is available in the basement. 12-month minimum lease. Minimum security deposit equal to one month’s rent.

1 of 23

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
22822 CYMAN Avenue
22822 Cyman Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Really Nice block on Cyman. Extra large yard. Dining Room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pets considered with additional pet deposit of $250 each. Can be leased with washer & dryer for additional $50 per month.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7535 Meadow Ave
7535 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom 1 in half bath with a 1.5 detached garage. No basement! This home has all newer appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room.

1 of 31

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Results within 1 mile of Warren
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15313 E. State Fair
15313 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
864 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 15313 E. State Fair Detroit, MI 48205 -- NOT FOR RENT For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19269 Conley Street
19269 Conley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1174 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - This home features a spacious kitchen/dinette area, a cozy living room with natural floors, a bathroom with a modern mix and a traditional flare, and 3 bedrooms also with natural flooring.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20445 Greeley
20445 Greeley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
20445 Greeley Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 beds 1 Bath two stories house in Highland Park - Coming up great rental ready to move in around middle of May 2020~ Colonial Exterior: Brick Bedroom: 3 Bath: 1 Pets allowed, $300 non refundable deposit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
"There are still a few touch up repairs on going and will be finished soon." This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14026 Bringard Dr
14026 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Beautiful colonial home! Large living room w/fireplace, formal dinning room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, Florida room, partially finished basement w/half bath and a 2 car detached garage! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Warren, MI

Finding an apartment in Warren that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

