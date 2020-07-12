/
southwest warren
241 Apartments for rent in Southwest Warren, Warren, MI
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.
7504 Lozier St
7504 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
7504 Lozier, Warren - 7504 Lozier, Warren 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Updated kitchen • Updated bathroom • New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom • New flooring in kitchen and bathroom • Freshly
7061 Rivard Ave
7061 Rivard Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Ranch Home with 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Tile floor in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Nice concrete patio area in the back yard. The back yard is fenced in. There is also a shed for storage.
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.
7512 Republic Ave.
7512 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
Available Now - Ranch home for lease in Warren - Charming ranch home in Warren ready for lease. Move right in and call it home. Three bedrooms and one bath room. Great location. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849993)
7035 Yacht Ave
7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had.
21106 Atlantic Ave
21106 Atlantic Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom Home
2397 Bradford Court
2397 Bradford Court, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
$1600 /3 bedrooms 1.5 bath condo in warren - Property Id: 54414 "$1600 monthly rent .,beautiful 3 bedroom condo ,1.
3106 GARRICK Avenue
3106 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Nice updated ranch across from the park. Large fenced yard with 2 car garage. Newer paint and carpet, ceramic bath, spacious kitchen and mud room. Some pets negotiable with pet fee. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1953 Jarvis
1953 Jarvis Avenue, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter top, stove and fridge included. Has a formal dining room and one bath. Has gas forced air, common basement with coin laundry and a storage cage.
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.
21489 Doepfer Rd
21489 Doepfer Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
675 sqft
Warren welcomes you to this well appointed home. All brick! Very clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a very large lot. Newly updated kitchen. Newer windows and furnace. Warren Schools. NO SECTION 8 accepted on this property.
22822 CYMAN Avenue
22822 Cyman Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Really Nice block on Cyman. Extra large yard. Dining Room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pets considered with additional pet deposit of $250 each. Can be leased with washer & dryer for additional $50 per month.
7535 Meadow Ave
7535 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom 1 in half bath with a 1.5 detached garage. No basement! This home has all newer appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room.
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
4937 E 10 Mile Rd # 33-4
4937 East 10 Mile Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
8688 Packard Ave
8688 Packard Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Total renovation on the beautiful brick ranch with 2 1/2 car garage, full basement.....Well insulated for low heat bills, alarm system. CALL 734-658-8823 (RLNE5900088)
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.
865 E Harwood Ave
865 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home.
906 E Dallas Ave
906 East Dallas Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available Sep 1. No showings until you send proof of earnings. This is a newly remodeled 1500 square foot home. Four beds, two full baths, all appliances, central air, high efficiency furnace, eat in kitchen, two car garage, new privacy fence.
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
8306 STATE Park
8306 State Park Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BED 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH HOME. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS, FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS ARE REFINISHED IN DARK WALNUT.
