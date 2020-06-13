/
/
eastpointe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:22 PM
229 Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22809 Piper Ave
22809 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom one bathroom ranch with fenced yard, basement for storage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5757410)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22061 Piper
22061 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
22061 Piper Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Gem in Eastpointe! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, JUNE 13th 11:30am Click on Link to be added to Showing! - 22061 Piper Eastpointe, Michigan This home is located just south of 9 Mile Rd.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23745 Rein
23745 Rein Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
Cut 3 bedroom bungalow W/ appliances included Section 8 Accepted - Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with good space for the family. Large yard and shed. Great location. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. (RLNE5842482)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15898 Oak Steet
15898 Oak Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Charming Brick Bungalow w/ basement and detached garage - Three bedroom + bungalow with 2 full bathrooms, finished basement, and detached garage . Home features an open concept kitchen and fireplace which are great for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23077 Piper Ave
23077 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Custom floors. Kitchen appliances are included. Fireplace in the living room. Small half basement. Washer and Dryer are NOT included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23725 Lexington Ave
23725 Lexington Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
1104 sqft
Great starter home for those who are looking to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has a great fenced in back yard. A large bungalow room upstairs. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2062.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23110 Donald Ave
23110 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors. Nice kitchen. Bungalow room. Unfinished basement. Central air and a 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17393 Lincoln Ave
17393 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1541 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, with extra large Family room. Large shed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15554 Sprenger Ave
15554 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow home with 2 bathrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22843 Lambrecht Ave
22843 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great sunroom with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors All appliances included. Close to shopping East Detroit Public Schools. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21727 Normandy
21727 Normandy Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
733 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom home offers remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic back splash, ceramic floor, stove, built- in dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, newer
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21140 Beechwood Ave
21140 Beechwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice property in Eastpointe - Property Id: 241643 Nice property in Eastpointe MI. near schools, nice wood floors Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241643 Property Id 241643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5664730)
1 of 18
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21916 Oakwood
21916 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN EASTPOINTE $800 - Cute newly remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage located in Eastpointe. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586.588.2460 (RLNE4646200)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Eastpointe, the median rent is $654 for a studio, $790 for a 1-bedroom, $1,029 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Eastpointe, check out our monthly Eastpointe Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Eastpointe area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eastpointe from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
