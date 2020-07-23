/
286 Apartments for rent in Macomb County, MI📍
Verified
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Verified
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
28123 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$744
530 sqft
Located in Chesterfield near Partridge Creek Mall, Anchor Bay and the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Appliances included and special discounts apply for military, police and fire personnel.
Verified
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$834
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Maple Creek
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
Verified
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Macomb County area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Warren, and Southfield have apartments for rent.
