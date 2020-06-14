Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:03 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Warren, MI with hardwood floors

Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
3644 Alvina Ave
3644 Alvina Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nice bungalow home with hardwood flooring thru out.Stove,fridge.2 car detached garage with fenced yard.unfinished basement. Forced Air furnace.Covered Front porch.Dining and living room.Entry bedroom with first floor bathroom.

Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.

Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7535 Meadow Ave
7535 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom 1 in half bath with a 1.5 detached garage. No basement! This home has all newer appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Warren

Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

Pershing
1 Unit Available
19939 SUNSET
19939 Sunset Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
690 sqft
19939 Sunset - FOR RENT 2 BED 1 BATH!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - New updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout.

Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

Osborn
1 Unit Available
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
"There are still a few touch up repairs on going and will be finished soon." This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park.

Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1483 E MAXLOW Avenue
1483 Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
682 sqft
GREAT TWO BEDROOM HAZEL PARK HOME WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK-SPLASH. THIS HOME OFFERS AN INVITING FRONT PORCH ALONG WITH A FLORIDA ROOM IN THE REAR OF THE HOME.

Osborn
1 Unit Available
19545 Hamburg Street - 1
19545 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
- Listed for $45,000 - Owner financing available -$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance - Payments as low as $700/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.

Pershing
1 Unit Available
20254 WEXFORD
20254 Wexford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
20254 WEXFORD - FOR RENT 3 BED 1.5 BATH - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers new updated kitchen, hardwood floors & freshly painted throughout.

Burbank
1 Unit Available
15503 Edmore
15503 Edmore Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1193 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow located near 8 Mile and Gratiott - Feel right at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1 Bath property located on Detroit's Eastside! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout Spacious Basement Gas Hookup for stove Gas

Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1545 Connie Avenue
1545 Connie Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement.

Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21140 Beechwood Ave
21140 Beechwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice property in Eastpointe - Property Id: 241643 Nice property in Eastpointe MI. near schools, nice wood floors Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241643 Property Id 241643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5664730)

Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.

1 Unit Available
2215 Parliament Drive
2215 Parliament Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Warren
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Warren, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Warren renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

