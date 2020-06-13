Apartment List
/
MI
/
warren
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

186 Apartments for rent in Warren, MI with garage

Warren apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11280 Chapp Ave
11280 Chapp Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1026 sqft
Fantastic home in warren with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Huge lot with plenty of yard space. Large basement area with tons of storage space. 1 car garage that has lot of room. New carpet in the living rooms and bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12895 Prospect Ave
12895 Prospect Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in great Warren neighborhood! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM - 12895 Prospect Ave Warren Michigan SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM!! Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
21507 Waltham
21507 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
* Section 8 Approved Bungalow - Basement- Updates * - Awesome Macomb County Bungalow with lots of updates throughout. Home features 3 oversized bedrooms, full basement, and detached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
3644 Alvina Ave
3644 Alvina Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nice bungalow home with hardwood flooring thru out.Stove,fridge.2 car detached garage with fenced yard.unfinished basement. Forced Air furnace.Covered Front porch.Dining and living room.Entry bedroom with first floor bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
23867 Ada Ave
23867 Ada Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level has lots to offer - open floor plan on 1st level, kitchen with eating area & snack bar, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer furnace, central air conditioning system and energy efficient windows, all appliances included,

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7520 Westminster
7520 Westminster Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Great 2 bed/1 bath home in Warren!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12:30PM - 7520 Westminster Warren, MI 48091 NEW PICTURES AND VIDEO COMING SOON! - Pictures currently show carpeting, which will be removed and replaced with vinyl

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14292 Marshall Ave
14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows! Tenants are responsible for: DTE & Consumer's Energy MUNICIPALITY

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8684 Republic Ave
8684 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 car detached garage. All appliances included. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee. Will go fast! Call now to schedule a showing. Accepts Section 8.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
32544 BUNERT Road
32544 Bunert Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Ranch clean and ready freshly painted finished basement fenced yard no pets no smoking seller will authorize the showings

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
28439 WEXFORD Drive
28439 Wexford Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Brick Ranch Home has 3 Beds 1.1 Baths .

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
22375 Columbus Ave
22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12739 Sarsfield
12739 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! Apply APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home with garage and large yard! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
23104 STEWART Avenue
23104 Stewart Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
944 sqft
3 Bedroom ranch with newer gray carpet and newer vinyl floor coverings throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
21489 Doepfer Rd
21489 Doepfer Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
675 sqft
Warren welcomes you to this well appointed home. All brick! Very clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a very large lot. Newly updated kitchen. Newer windows and furnace. Warren Schools. NO SECTION 8 accepted on this property.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7535 Meadow Ave
7535 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom 1 in half bath with a 1.5 detached garage. No basement! This home has all newer appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room.

1 of 31

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Results within 1 mile of Warren

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
"There are still a few touch up repairs on going and will be finished soon." This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Warren, MI

Warren apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 BedroomsWarren 3 BedroomsWarren Apartments under $700Warren Apartments under $800Warren Apartments with Balcony
Warren Apartments with GarageWarren Apartments with GymWarren Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarren Apartments with ParkingWarren Apartments with PoolWarren Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Warren Cheap PlacesWarren Dog Friendly ApartmentsWarren Luxury PlacesWarren Pet Friendly PlacesWarren Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Warren
Northwest Warren

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor