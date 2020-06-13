Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

396 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI

Downtown Detroit
University
Central
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Detroit
26 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,350
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$918
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Detroit
3 Units Available
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
University
8 Units Available
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
433 Navahoe St
433 Navahoe Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom ranch. New carpet, updated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Appliances and Security system included. (RLNE5744173)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11742 Roxbury St
11742 Roxbury Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
16255 Parkside St.
16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1422 sqft
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Freshly renovated home Detroit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
17204 Bradford St
17204 Bradford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
8223 W 7 Mile Rd
8223 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
Spacious brick colonial home located on the South side of Seven Mile and East of Wyoming. This home features a fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, new carpet in large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winterhalter
1 Unit Available
12211 Stoepel St Unit Lowr
12211 Stoepel Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Nice lower flat located North of Grand River Avenue and just West of Livernois. This home features fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen, and more! Water and heat are included in the rent. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central
1 Unit Available
408 Mount Vernon St
408 Mount Vernon Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
Check out this newly renovated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home. It is located on the up and coming Northend of Detroit near Woodward and I-75.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
10420 Curtis St
10420 Curtis Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1061 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 11:45 am to 12:15 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up. A three bedroom and 1 bath newly remodeled bungalow. $1000.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4700 Cadieux
4700 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1110 sqft
Beautiful Brick Bungalow 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in East English Village - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom New Carpet Throughout Spacious Basement Dogs & Cats Are Welcome: ___________________________ 1 Pet MAXIMUM Allowed! NO LARGE BREEDS $300 NONREFUNDABLE

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9768 Manistique St
9768 Manistique Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.

Median Rent in Detroit

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Detroit is $691, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $899.
Studio
$572
1 Bed
$691
2 Beds
$899
3+ Beds
$1,195
City GuideDetroit
"There is a resilience that rises from somewhere deep within your streets. You can't define it, but you can feel it. You can feel it overflowing from the people who call you home, from people who are always proud to declare, 'I'm from Detroit'." (Eminem - "Letter To Detroit").

Welcome to Motor City! Detroit is the hard-working city that put the automotive industry on the map—and the one currently struggling to keep it there.

Due to population transition in recent years, Detroit is undergoing a sort of accommodation renovation. Thus, apartment hunting in Detroit may feel daunting. Perhaps it’s a bit like thrift-store shopping in Bolshevik Russia. There are some splendid gems—but you’ll have to sort through the torn coats and empty vodka bottles to find them. Fear not: that’s why we’ve crafted this guide. Heed our counsel and you’ll be enjoying that International Skyline in style and comfort. First, however, here are some questions you may be too embarrassed to ask.

Detroit Redwings win the Stanley Cup

Renaissance Center & new GM headquarters

Casino at Belle Isle

Do people even live in Detroit anymore?

One of the most staggering figures from Detroit’s much-reported population decline was the following: from 2000 to 2010, one person left Detroit every 22 minutes. This figure is slightly misleading, however. The zone considered Detroit proper by the census bureau is far smaller than the metropolitan area. And most of those “leavers” actually just moved a little further out to one of Detroit’s many suburbs.

What does this mean for you, erstwhile apartment hunter? You guessed it! The housing industry is pulling out all the stops to get folks like you into their units. If you play your cards right, you can snag a dream apartment in the perfect location for a fraction of what your friends in New York and Los Angeles are paying.

Isn’t it close to Canada or something?

The Detroit River forms the boundary line between the U.S. and Canada. Windsor, Ontario, is the Canadian doppelganger to Detroit—though the two are less similar than their skylines might suggest. Because of its two universities and diversified economy, Windsor attracts many immigrants, making it the fourth most cosmopolitan Canadian city.

Easy access to Canada equates to not a few perks for Detroit residents, and they don’t all have to do with vice. (Although it’s important to know where you can take your underage brother out for a drink or secure a year’s supply of absinthe and Cuban cigars.) For one, Ontario boasts an extensive parks service. In fact, Windsor’s nicknamed the “Rose City” for its many parks and sunken gardens. So if brick and mortar get you down, take a short swim and trade the Motor for the Rose for a day.

It was a ’49, ’50, ’51 automobile…

Now that we’ve covered some of the big-picture questions one has when considering a move to Detroit, let’s zero in on the specifics. This car model/neighborhood breakdown is not comprehensive, but will give you a solid basis on which to build: the distinctive lifestyle and price range that each section of Detroit has to offer.

2012 Cadillac XTS: Pure luxury. If you’re looking for the “I want you to feel uncomfortable about the level of comfort I enjoy” mode of Detroit lifestyle, look no further than Downtown. Live mere blocks from the Fox Theatre or Grand Circus Park. Public transport in Detroit is pretty slim; but living inside the Fisher Freeway affords serious walkability. Smaller single loft apartments in this highbrow’s heaven start at $700/month (add $100/month for waterfront units). Expect a 12-month lease.

1973 VW Beetle: Bohemian culture thrives in the margins. Between the luxury of Downtown and the (depending on your perspective) banality of the Northern Suburbs, Midtown looms not-so-largely as the alternative hipster haven. Like biking to the Majestic for late-night bowling, then to the Bronx Bar, Detroit’s original dive? Think that dilapidated house on the corner gives your street the benefit of authenticity? Then Midtown’s the district for you. There’s also a fabulous incentives program supported by a coalition of government authorities and private institutions. $500/month will get you an alcove studio on Woodward St.; for as little as $300/month, you can find a room in a student house near Wayne State University. Rental agreements are substantially less stringent in Midtown.

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser: The east waterfront curves northward up around Grosse Pointe and Eastpointe, two highly attractive locations for commuters into Downtown Detroit. This area is known for its retirement community, so don’t be surprised if your neighbors frequently invite you to bingo or golf parties (at which they watch—not play—the Scottish sport). Commute time from the Pointes to the Renaissance Center is 15-20 minutes. $900/month for a two-bedroom condo near the Village shopping district in Grosse Pointe City is a steal—though check up on its renovation history, as this area catches a lot of inclement weather from Lake St. Clair.

2009 GM Minivan: Practical, spacious—the Northern Suburbs are white-collar bedroom communities. However, you don’t have to sacrifice decent food or nightlife to live here. Royal Oak is widely acknowledged to have one of the cutest Main Streets in the Midwest. $750/month will easily win you a two-bedroom duplex (add only $150/month more for another bedroom/office). Commute times from Oak Park and Ferndale range 20-25 minutes by car, 35-40 by bus. Birmingham, Southfield, and others further out will be longer and might not enjoy access to mass transit.

1990 Ford F150: Dearborn and the Eastern Burbs are typified as older, blue-collar communities. The general lack of full-time commuters into Detroit makes for stronger communities in these towns. Indeed, this is practically rural Michigan. Single apartments are sparse, but who needs ‘em when you can rent an entire two-bedroom house in Dearborn Heights for $650/month? Be sure to bring two personal references, though: out here, the opinion of a human matters more than your bank statements.

Whichever model you decide to drive out of the lot in, consider your basic needs and lifestyle. The affordability of Detroit is impressive; but ensure that wherever you land you’ll be able to ingest the harsh winters. What makes a true Detroiter? The good news is it doesn’t cost a lot to find out!

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Detroit rents increased over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $691 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Detroit is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Detroit.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most other large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Detroit’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Detroit renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...

    View full Detroit Renter Survey

    Here’s how Detroit ranks on:

    D
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    D
    Social Life
    D
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Detroit’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Detroit renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

    Key Findings in Detroit include the following:

    • Detroit renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Detroit were affordability (C+), public transit (C) and state and local taxes (C).
    • The areas of concern to Detroit renters are quality of local schools, jobs and career opportunities, and safety and low crime rates, which all received scores of F.
      • Detroit did relatively poorly compared to other Rust Belt cities like Milwaukee (B-), Cleveland (C) and Pittsburgh (B+).
    • Detroit earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide like Reno (F), Newark (F), Tucson (D) and Tulsa (D).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the new downtown." -Howard N.
    • "Crime rates are too high." -Anon.
    • "Detroit is on the up-and-up, but safety is still a concern. I like that I can walk to local shops, but unfortunately public transportation is unreliable." -Emelia M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Detroit?
    In Detroit, the median rent is $572 for a studio, $691 for a 1-bedroom, $899 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,195 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Detroit, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Detroit?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Detroit include Downtown Detroit, University, and Central.
    What is social life like in Detroit?
    Detroit renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Detroit did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Detroit?
    Some of the colleges located in the Detroit area include College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, Wayne County Community College District, Mott Community College, and Concordia University-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Detroit?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Detroit from include Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.

