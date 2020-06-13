396 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI📍
Welcome to Motor City! Detroit is the hard-working city that put the automotive industry on the map—and the one currently struggling to keep it there.
Due to population transition in recent years, Detroit is undergoing a sort of accommodation renovation. Thus, apartment hunting in Detroit may feel daunting. Perhaps it’s a bit like thrift-store shopping in Bolshevik Russia. There are some splendid gems—but you’ll have to sort through the torn coats and empty vodka bottles to find them. Fear not: that’s why we’ve crafted this guide. Heed our counsel and you’ll be enjoying that International Skyline in style and comfort. First, however, here are some questions you may be too embarrassed to ask.
Detroit Redwings win the Stanley Cup
Renaissance Center & new GM headquarters
Casino at Belle Isle
One of the most staggering figures from Detroit’s much-reported population decline was the following: from 2000 to 2010, one person left Detroit every 22 minutes. This figure is slightly misleading, however. The zone considered Detroit proper by the census bureau is far smaller than the metropolitan area. And most of those “leavers” actually just moved a little further out to one of Detroit’s many suburbs.
What does this mean for you, erstwhile apartment hunter? You guessed it! The housing industry is pulling out all the stops to get folks like you into their units. If you play your cards right, you can snag a dream apartment in the perfect location for a fraction of what your friends in New York and Los Angeles are paying.
The Detroit River forms the boundary line between the U.S. and Canada. Windsor, Ontario, is the Canadian doppelganger to Detroit—though the two are less similar than their skylines might suggest. Because of its two universities and diversified economy, Windsor attracts many immigrants, making it the fourth most cosmopolitan Canadian city.
Easy access to Canada equates to not a few perks for Detroit residents, and they don’t all have to do with vice. (Although it’s important to know where you can take your underage brother out for a drink or secure a year’s supply of absinthe and Cuban cigars.) For one, Ontario boasts an extensive parks service. In fact, Windsor’s nicknamed the “Rose City” for its many parks and sunken gardens. So if brick and mortar get you down, take a short swim and trade the Motor for the Rose for a day.
Now that we’ve covered some of the big-picture questions one has when considering a move to Detroit, let’s zero in on the specifics. This car model/neighborhood breakdown is not comprehensive, but will give you a solid basis on which to build: the distinctive lifestyle and price range that each section of Detroit has to offer.
2012 Cadillac XTS: Pure luxury. If you’re looking for the “I want you to feel uncomfortable about the level of comfort I enjoy” mode of Detroit lifestyle, look no further than Downtown. Live mere blocks from the Fox Theatre or Grand Circus Park. Public transport in Detroit is pretty slim; but living inside the Fisher Freeway affords serious walkability. Smaller single loft apartments in this highbrow’s heaven start at $700/month (add $100/month for waterfront units). Expect a 12-month lease.
1973 VW Beetle: Bohemian culture thrives in the margins. Between the luxury of Downtown and the (depending on your perspective) banality of the Northern Suburbs, Midtown looms not-so-largely as the alternative hipster haven. Like biking to the Majestic for late-night bowling, then to the Bronx Bar, Detroit’s original dive? Think that dilapidated house on the corner gives your street the benefit of authenticity? Then Midtown’s the district for you. There’s also a fabulous incentives program supported by a coalition of government authorities and private institutions. $500/month will get you an alcove studio on Woodward St.; for as little as $300/month, you can find a room in a student house near Wayne State University. Rental agreements are substantially less stringent in Midtown.
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser: The east waterfront curves northward up around Grosse Pointe and Eastpointe, two highly attractive locations for commuters into Downtown Detroit. This area is known for its retirement community, so don’t be surprised if your neighbors frequently invite you to bingo or golf parties (at which they watch—not play—the Scottish sport). Commute time from the Pointes to the Renaissance Center is 15-20 minutes. $900/month for a two-bedroom condo near the Village shopping district in Grosse Pointe City is a steal—though check up on its renovation history, as this area catches a lot of inclement weather from Lake St. Clair.
2009 GM Minivan: Practical, spacious—the Northern Suburbs are white-collar bedroom communities. However, you don’t have to sacrifice decent food or nightlife to live here. Royal Oak is widely acknowledged to have one of the cutest Main Streets in the Midwest. $750/month will easily win you a two-bedroom duplex (add only $150/month more for another bedroom/office). Commute times from Oak Park and Ferndale range 20-25 minutes by car, 35-40 by bus. Birmingham, Southfield, and others further out will be longer and might not enjoy access to mass transit.
1990 Ford F150: Dearborn and the Eastern Burbs are typified as older, blue-collar communities. The general lack of full-time commuters into Detroit makes for stronger communities in these towns. Indeed, this is practically rural Michigan. Single apartments are sparse, but who needs ‘em when you can rent an entire two-bedroom house in Dearborn Heights for $650/month? Be sure to bring two personal references, though: out here, the opinion of a human matters more than your bank statements.
Whichever model you decide to drive out of the lot in, consider your basic needs and lifestyle. The affordability of Detroit is impressive; but ensure that wherever you land you’ll be able to ingest the harsh winters. What makes a true Detroiter? The good news is it doesn’t cost a lot to find out!
June 2020 Detroit Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Detroit rents increased over the past month
Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $691 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Detroit Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
- Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
- Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
Detroit rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide
Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Detroit is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
- Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Detroit.
- While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most other large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Detroit’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Detroit renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...
Here’s how Detroit ranks on:
Apartment List has released Detroit’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Detroit renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."
Key Findings in Detroit include the following:
- Detroit renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Detroit were affordability (C+), public transit (C) and state and local taxes (C).
- The areas of concern to Detroit renters are quality of local schools, jobs and career opportunities, and safety and low crime rates, which all received scores of F.
- Detroit did relatively poorly compared to other Rust Belt cities like Milwaukee (B-), Cleveland (C) and Pittsburgh (B+).
- Detroit earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide like Reno (F), Newark (F), Tucson (D) and Tulsa (D).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the new downtown." -Howard N.
- "Crime rates are too high." -Anon.
- "Detroit is on the up-and-up, but safety is still a concern. I like that I can walk to local shops, but unfortunately public transportation is unreliable." -Emelia M.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.