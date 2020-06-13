Apartment List
/
MI
/
warren
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

57 Cheap Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Warren

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
20287 Moenart St
20287 Moenart Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$35 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19545 Hamburg Street - 1
19545 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
- Listed for $45,000 - Owner financing available -$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance - Payments as low as $700/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19221 Packard St - 1
19221 Packard Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
794 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom house on quiet street with large yard. Section 8 accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Warren

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2945 W Grand
2945 West Grand Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Section 8 Welcome 4 family flat, 4 units available 2 bedroom, living room, dining room, Please call and email for showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
18457 Hoover St
18457 Hoover Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$600
1946 sqft
Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap! No Bank Qualifying ...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kettering
1 Unit Available
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
12709 Kelly Rd
12709 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Dear Potential Tenant: Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
17321 Stoepel St
17321 Stoepel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
2149 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with a shared 2 car garage and basement. Rear balcony with a fireplace in the living room. Carpet througout. Click link to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4890 Devonshire Rd Apt 2
4890 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$525
2158 sqft
Beautifully done, multi unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, storage space in dining room, great fireplace located in the living room. Water is included in rent. No garage... call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18514 Kelly Rd
18514 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
723 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kettering
1 Unit Available
5469 Parker St
5469 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent. Tenants pays lights, get and water.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
41 W Savannah St
41 West Savannah Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
1400 sqft
To schedule an appointment Email your government issued identification, address of property you are interested in viewing and telephone number to contact you to GreatLakesShowingRequest@gmail.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10928 Nottingham Rd
10928 Nottingham Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
566 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harmony Village
1 Unit Available
16899 SANTA ROSA Drive
16899 Santa Rosa Dr, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Very nice upper flat has 2 bedrooms, living and dining rooms, 1 bath and basement. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, NO SMOKING, AND NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Denby
1 Unit Available
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
7533 Quinn St Uppr Unit
7533 Quinn Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

June 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Warren rents declined over the past month

Warren rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,036 for a two-bedroom. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Warren, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,036 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% rise in Warren.
    • While Warren's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 BedroomsWarren 3 BedroomsWarren Apartments under $700Warren Apartments under $800Warren Apartments with Balcony
    Warren Apartments with GarageWarren Apartments with GymWarren Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarren Apartments with ParkingWarren Apartments with PoolWarren Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Warren Cheap PlacesWarren Dog Friendly ApartmentsWarren Luxury PlacesWarren Pet Friendly PlacesWarren Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwest Warren
    Northwest Warren

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor