All apartments in Warren
Find more places like Warren Woods Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warren, MI
/
Warren Woods Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Warren Woods Apartments

4385 Frazho Rd · (586) 789-9526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warren
See all
Southwest Warren
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI 48091
Southwest Warren

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 361-201 · Avail. Sep 7

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 145-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warren Woods Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
gym
basketball court
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
media room
online portal
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
At Warren Woods Apartments, located in Warren, Michigan, we feature spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with an outdoor pool and more. We are conveniently located on Frazho Road between Ryan & Mound, just off I-696 and minutes away from I-75. Take advantage of nearby shopping at Macomb Mall, Universal Mall, Oakland Mall, Target, Kroger, Sears, and more. Enjoy the fun at the Warren Community Center, Warren Community Ice Rink or Lake St. Clair. We also enjoy convenient access to the General Motors Tech Center and St. Johns Hospital. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at our pet-friendly community. We offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Call us to schedule your tour today and find out why Warren Woods Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 30 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warren Woods Apartments have any available units?
Warren Woods Apartments has 2 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does Warren Woods Apartments have?
Some of Warren Woods Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warren Woods Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Warren Woods Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warren Woods Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Warren Woods Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Warren Woods Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Warren Woods Apartments offers parking.
Does Warren Woods Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warren Woods Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warren Woods Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Warren Woods Apartments has a pool.
Does Warren Woods Apartments have accessible units?
No, Warren Woods Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Warren Woods Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warren Woods Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Warren Woods Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd
Warren, MI 48092
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI 48089
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd
Warren, MI 48092

Similar Pages

Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 Bedrooms
Warren Apartments with ParkingWarren Pet Friendly Places
Warren Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Warren
Northwest Warren

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity