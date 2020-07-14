Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage gym basketball court courtyard e-payments internet access media room online portal playground tennis court volleyball court

At Warren Woods Apartments, located in Warren, Michigan, we feature spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with an outdoor pool and more. We are conveniently located on Frazho Road between Ryan & Mound, just off I-696 and minutes away from I-75. Take advantage of nearby shopping at Macomb Mall, Universal Mall, Oakland Mall, Target, Kroger, Sears, and more. Enjoy the fun at the Warren Community Center, Warren Community Ice Rink or Lake St. Clair. We also enjoy convenient access to the General Motors Tech Center and St. Johns Hospital. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at our pet-friendly community. We offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Call us to schedule your tour today and find out why Warren Woods Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.