127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14292 Marshall Ave
14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows! Tenants are responsible for: DTE & Consumer's Energy MUNICIPALITY

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7520 Westminster
7520 Westminster Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Great 2 bed/1 bath home in Warren!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12:30PM - 7520 Westminster Warren, MI 48091 NEW PICTURES AND VIDEO COMING SOON! - Pictures currently show carpeting, which will be removed and replaced with vinyl

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12895 Prospect Ave
12895 Prospect Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in great Warren neighborhood! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM - 12895 Prospect Ave Warren Michigan SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM!! Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11260 Republic Ave
11260 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
A beautiful home in quiet suburban environment. Flooring has been recently renewed. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2709919)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8129 Paige Ave
8129 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house. This home was recently updated. Super clean. Extra storage in basement or in 1 car detached garage. This one won't last long.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7061 Rivard Ave
7061 Rivard Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Ranch Home with 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Tile floor in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Nice concrete patio area in the back yard. The back yard is fenced in. There is also a shed for storage.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
21106 Atlantic Ave
21106 Atlantic Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom Home

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7228 Orchard
7228 Orchard Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
662 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
29586 HOOVER Road
29586 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Beautiful move in ready end unit condo for lease located off of Hoover Rd. in Warren! Enjoy access quick to 696 and shopping centers. Freshly painted open concept family and dining room. Galley kitchen features wood cabinets and all appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8047 HUPP
8047 Hupp Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
REALLY NICE. REMODELED AND UPDATED W/NEW KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS.NEW BATH W/OAK VANITY, ETC. REFIN H/W FLOORS. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED & FRESHLY PAINTED. KNOTTY PINE ENCL FRONT PORCH. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED IN YARD. LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19939 SUNSET
19939 Sunset Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
690 sqft
19939 Sunset - FOR RENT 2 BED 1 BATH!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - New updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
20287 Moenart St
20287 Moenart Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
$35 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

June 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Warren rents declined over the past month

Warren rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,036 for a two-bedroom. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Warren, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,036 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% rise in Warren.
    • While Warren's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

