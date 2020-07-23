/
146 Apartments for rent in Center Line, MI📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
7250 Helen
7250 Helen Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
NO SEC 8. No Pets. Beautiful, Updated Brick Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Central Air with all Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dyer).
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
8306 STATE Park
8306 State Park Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BED 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH HOME. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS, FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS ARE REFINISHED IN DARK WALNUT.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .
Results within 1 mile of Center Line
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7512 Republic Ave.
7512 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
Available Now - Ranch home for lease in Warren - Charming ranch home in Warren ready for lease. Move right in and call it home. Three bedrooms and one bath room. Great location. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849993)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7504 Lozier St
7504 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
7504 Lozier, Warren - 7504 Lozier, Warren 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Updated kitchen • Updated bathroom • New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom • New flooring in kitchen and bathroom • Freshly
Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd
23724 Mac Arthur Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
847 sqft
Available 07/30/20 This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park! The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11319 Maxwell Ave
11319 Maxwell Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
740 sqft
2 bedroom ranch. Living room and family room. Available immediately. Private back yard. Please call 586.978.4444 to schedule your appointment to see the inside immediately. Find us on Facebook under Champion Property Management.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11067 Hupp Ave
11067 Hupp Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice Remodeled Bugalow Home.Detached Garage.Stove and fridge Included.Covered Front porch.Laundry room.Hardwood Floors,Updated Kitchen.Must see.No pets Please. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5976981)
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11032 CONTINENTAL Avenue
11032 Continental Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom bungalow for lease. One bathroom. Large kitchen. Two car garage. Close to Freeways. Please complete the attached application and submit along with proof of income and credit report.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8443 LOZIER Avenue
8443 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1038 sqft
This amazing Bungalow is up for lease, close to nearby schools, major grocery stores. Central AC, 1.5 cars garage with remote control opener. The house has fresh-new paint with brand new carpet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
22822 CYMAN Avenue
22822 Cyman Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Really Nice block on Cyman. Extra large yard. Dining Room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pets considered with additional pet deposit of $250 each. Can be leased with washer & dryer for additional $50 per month.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8277 Toepfer
8277 Toepfer Road, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1204 sqft
NEW HOME ALERT! - Lovely, spacious, Warren home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bathrooms, 2 stories, deck in front, vaulted ceiling, big kitchen, Allure flooring, separate laundry room and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Center Line
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$830
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
In Center Line, the median rent is $414 for a studio, $500 for a 1-bedroom, $651 for a 2-bedroom, and $865 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Center Line, check out our monthly Center Line Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Center Line area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Center Line from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Warren, and Southfield.
