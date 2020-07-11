Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

241 Luxury Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
14224 Colpaert
14224 Colpaert Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This Beautifully remodeled all brick 1,200 square foot ranch with a fenced in yard will be the perfect place for you to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8688 Packard Ave
8688 Packard Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Total renovation on the beautiful brick ranch with 2 1/2 car garage, full basement.....Well insulated for low heat bills, alarm system. CALL 734-658-8823 (RLNE5900088)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
31516 Gloede Dr
31516 Gloede Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Occupancy 06/10/2018. Three bedroom, two bathroom ranch with finished basement, two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring upstairs. Open concept ranch with updated main bathroom, lots of storage space. Great Location! This one wont last long.

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11051 Dodge Ave
11051 Dodge Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32954 Norwood Dr
32954 Norwood Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Brick ranch home located on the corner with a semi finished basement.2 Car Detached garage. Central air and ceiling fans. Living room. Kitchen with electric stove, Fridge and Microwave. Covered enclosed patio.Vinyl Windows.Home is Move in ready.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7512 Republic Ave.
7512 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
Available Now - Ranch home for lease in Warren - Charming ranch home in Warren ready for lease. Move right in and call it home. Three bedrooms and one bath room. Great location. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849993)

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7035 Yacht Ave
7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2397 Bradford Court
2397 Bradford Court, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
$1600 /3 bedrooms 1.5 bath condo in warren - Property Id: 54414 "$1600 monthly rent .,beautiful 3 bedroom condo ,1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27036 SHACKETT Avenue
27036 Shackett Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Great 3 bedroom brick ranch in Warren Woods school district with all new paint and carpet. Almost 1400 sf with family room on main floor. Updated main bath and eat in kitchen. Large paneled basement with bar. 2 car garage and fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Southeast Warren
12036 AVONDALE Avenue
12036 Avondale Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch in Warren is now available for lease. You will not find another one like this for the same price. Two-year lease preferred. Combined gross income must be 3x monthly rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
3106 GARRICK Avenue
3106 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Nice updated ranch across from the park. Large fenced yard with 2 car garage. Newer paint and carpet, ceramic bath, spacious kitchen and mud room. Some pets negotiable with pet fee. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
32544 BUNERT Road
32544 Bunert Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Ranch clean and ready freshly painted finished basement fenced yard no pets no smoking seller will authorize the showings

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21250 Mullin Avenue
21250 Mullin Ave, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,500
More the 4 Acres plus 10,000 Sqft Sheds for lease. City of Warren/ industrial (Zoning Code M - 2 ). Acre price $3.500 or best offer. For more information please contact the listing agent.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.

July 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Warren rents declined slightly over the past month

Warren rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $795 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warren, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warren's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

