208 Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI

hazel park
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1121 E Harry Ave
1121 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Available July 1, 2020. NO sec 8. NO BASEMENT. Very clean 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Ranch on a quiet street, 1.5 car garage. 9 mile and east of I-75. Just a few blocks outside of Ferndale. Comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1483 E MAXLOW Avenue
1483 Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
682 sqft
GREAT TWO BEDROOM HAZEL PARK HOME WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK-SPLASH. THIS HOME OFFERS AN INVITING FRONT PORCH ALONG WITH A FLORIDA ROOM IN THE REAR OF THE HOME.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
828 E Milton Avenue
828 East Milton Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1047 sqft
Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23759 CARLISLE Avenue
23759 Carlisle Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Spacious and charming first floor apartment in a 2-family home. Large Living Room with original hardwood trim and lovely architectural details leads to a large Dining Room. Both Bedrooms are nice sizes. Kitchen includes all appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
29 E Harry Ave
29 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Clean and Comfortable Upper Unit - Property Id: 216156 Very Nice and Clean Upper Unit in a two unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, roomy dining and living space. 2 beds and 1 bath. Basement for storage and laundry is available on site.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
26457 Wolverine Street
26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351. (RLNE4919155)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
23867 Ada Ave
23867 Ada Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level has lots to offer - open floor plan on 1st level, kitchen with eating area & snack bar, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer furnace, central air conditioning system and energy efficient windows, all appliances included,
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20445 Greeley
20445 Greeley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
20445 Greeley Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 beds 1 Bath two stories house in Highland Park - Coming up great rental ready to move in around middle of May 2020~ Colonial Exterior: Brick Bedroom: 3 Bath: 1 Pets allowed, $300 non refundable deposit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space. Building floor plan in documents. Can be combined or separate depending on tenant needs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
412 S Stephenson Highway
412 South Stephenson Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Well cared for open concept bungalow with basement. Conveniently located near downtown Royal Oak and freeways. Immediate possession. Tenant cares for lawn and snow removal.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1126 E HUDSON
1126 East Hudson Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
434 HILTON Road
434 Hilton Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1506 sqft
Great condo in Ferndale, close to freeways for an easy commute. Open area living space with lots of light. Large bonus room on entry level . Two car attached garage. Must have a credit score over 700.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.
1 of 10
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
615 Ardmore
615 Ardmore Drive, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN FERNDALE $850 - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Ferndale. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586-480-4610 (RLNE4646004)
