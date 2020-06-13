245 Apartments for rent in St. Clair Shores, MI

/
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
31830 Jefferson Ave
31830 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
Lake Living - Property Id: 269940 The house is right on lake st claire with a ton property which includes nice frontage and back property This property is amazing !!!! basement is finished Nice Privacy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
20125 Meier
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room. Finished basement could be a separate living quarter. Whole house updated and ready to move in. Fenced yard and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
29629 Harper Ave
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22217 Lange St
22217 Lange Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
776 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom home with large backyard and a 1 car garage in desirable Saint Clare Shores. Located in Lakeview School District. Only one block from the nautical mile.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
24905 Harper Ave
24905 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,250
1016 sqft
This property features a large lower retail/commercial space (17x31); lavatory; office (10x10) and mechanical closet. The property housed a salon which has return air units at each nail/pedicure station.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
25801 Harper
25801 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
350 sqft
Office Suite - 2 Private Offices & Receptionist area. All utilities included. Plenty of parking. Office 1: 12.5 x 9.2 Office 2: 9.2x9.2 Receptionist Area 9.3 x 18.8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17393 Lincoln Ave
17393 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1541 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, with extra large Family room. Large shed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26230 Barbara St in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2146 Hampton Rd
2146 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
Beautiful 2 sorty house. Completely updated upstairs bathroom. Spaceous livingroom(s)and 3 bedrooms. Grosse Pointe School district. Beautiful deck and backyard with garage. This is a must see home!! For more information please email kv.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In St. Clair Shores, the median rent is $624 for a studio, $754 for a 1-bedroom, $981 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,304 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Clair Shores, check out our monthly St. Clair Shores Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Clair Shores area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Clair Shores from include Detroit, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Warren, and Sterling Heights.