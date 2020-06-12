Apartment List
/
MI
/
warren
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

236 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8209 Meadow
8209 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow now available! - 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8684 Republic Ave
8684 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 car detached garage. All appliances included. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee. Will go fast! Call now to schedule a showing. Accepts Section 8.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
21507 Waltham
21507 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
* Section 8 Approved Bungalow - Basement- Updates * - Awesome Macomb County Bungalow with lots of updates throughout. Home features 3 oversized bedrooms, full basement, and detached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
3644 Alvina Ave
3644 Alvina Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nice bungalow home with hardwood flooring thru out.Stove,fridge.2 car detached garage with fenced yard.unfinished basement. Forced Air furnace.Covered Front porch.Dining and living room.Entry bedroom with first floor bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
21136 Nummer St
21136 Nummer Street, Warren, MI
Nice 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow set in a great Warren neighborhood SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11AM!! - 21136 Nummer St Warren, MI 48089 VIDEO COMING SOON! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11AM!! This 4 bed/1 bath

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8457 Meadow Ave
8457 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
Absolutely Huge yard, 5 bed home. All appliances in kitchen only. Space available for your own washer and dryer in main floor laundry room. Please call our office immediately to schedule your showing today. 586.978.4444

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11051 Dodge Ave
11051 Dodge Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
11280 Chapp Ave
11280 Chapp Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1026 sqft
Fantastic home in warren with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Huge lot with plenty of yard space. Large basement area with tons of storage space. 1 car garage that has lot of room. New carpet in the living rooms and bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
22447 Oaklane Street
22447 Oaklane Street, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
956 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom bungalow on a corner lot. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, blinds and lighting. Fenced in backyard. Close to Main Roads and Shopping and Auto Plants. $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. $275 Cleaning Fee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
7512 Republic Ave.
7512 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
Charming ranch home in Warren ready for lease. Move right in and call it home. Three bedrooms and one bath room. Great location.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
23745 Hill Avenue
23745 Hill Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
Spacious remodeled bungalow. This home has been remodeled with a completely renovated bathroom and new carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood living space with tons of natural sunlight.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
32544 BUNERT Road
32544 Bunert Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Ranch clean and ready freshly painted finished basement fenced yard no pets no smoking seller will authorize the showings

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
28439 WEXFORD Drive
28439 Wexford Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Brick Ranch Home has 3 Beds 1.1 Baths .

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
22375 Columbus Ave
22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12739 Sarsfield
12739 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! Apply APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home with garage and large yard! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8075 Meadow Avenue
8075 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom home with basement. The home features a full basement and fenced yard. Laundry room hook-up is available in the basement. 12-month minimum lease. Minimum security deposit equal to one month’s rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
20735 BACH Avenue
20735 Bach Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch close to major highways and roads. Some furniture included, washer & dryer ready to go! New furnace and air for lower utility bills. Vinyl siding exterior and newer driveway. Your chance to get into a sold home! BTVAI.

June 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Warren rents declined over the past month

Warren rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,036 for a two-bedroom. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Warren, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,036 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% rise in Warren.
    • While Warren's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 BedroomsWarren 3 BedroomsWarren Apartments under $700Warren Apartments under $800Warren Apartments with Balcony
    Warren Apartments with GarageWarren Apartments with GymWarren Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarren Apartments with ParkingWarren Apartments with PoolWarren Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Warren Cheap PlacesWarren Dog Friendly ApartmentsWarren Luxury PlacesWarren Pet Friendly PlacesWarren Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwest Warren
    Northwest Warren

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor