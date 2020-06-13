/
/
madison heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM
234 Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Madison Heights
2 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
26457 Wolverine Street
26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351. (RLNE4919155)
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
27096 PALMER Boulevard
27096 Palmer Lane, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
Cute aluminum sided ranch framed by mature shade trees in the front and back yard. This rental home has a very deep fenced yard with a nice large shed for extra storage. Step into this sharp home with so many great features.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
30193 PALMER Boulevard
30193 Palmer Street, Madison Heights, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1918 sqft
5 bedroom 3 full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with bathroom located on the main floor. 1.5 months security deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of income and employment. Credit report required.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1126 E HUDSON
1126 East Hudson Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
28157 Dequindre Road
28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
286 E 13 MILE Road
286 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$960
1093 sqft
UNIT 202!! 2 year lease. Large condo with open concept and spacious bedrooms. Located in rear of complex. Laundry facility on entry level. Covered parking and storage closet in hall next to unit. Close to major highways and shopping.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
28037 DEQUINDRE Road
28037 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
4875 sqft
Medical office for lease west of Dequindre in Madison Heights. $3000 Triple net per month. 2 car attached garage plus third one. Rare find. Close to Ascension Oakland Hospital and I696 expressway. BATVAI
1 of 24
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1545 Connie Avenue
1545 Connie Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1805 E 11 Mile
1805 East 11 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,400
5400 sqft
Great building close to all major freeways. Many uses available. Store front, warehouse, garage, private offices. Former auto parts warehouse, bread bakery warehouse. No agricultural growing. Minimum 4 year lease
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
23867 Ada Ave
23867 Ada Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level has lots to offer - open floor plan on 1st level, kitchen with eating area & snack bar, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer furnace, central air conditioning system and energy efficient windows, all appliances included,
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1705 E 4th St
1705 East 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Clean Royal Oak Bungalow in great location! Hardwood and coved ceilings throughout. Open and living and dining room space with wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms one bath on first level. Huge master upstairs. Finished basement with full bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space. Building floor plan in documents. Can be combined or separate depending on tenant needs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Clawson
1 Unit Available
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
412 S Stephenson Highway
412 South Stephenson Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Well cared for open concept bungalow with basement. Conveniently located near downtown Royal Oak and freeways. Immediate possession. Tenant cares for lawn and snow removal.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1725 GARDENIA Avenue
1725 Gardenia Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
UPDATED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN GREAT ROYAL OAK LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Madison Heights, the median rent is $702 for a studio, $849 for a 1-bedroom, $1,105 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,467 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Madison Heights, check out our monthly Madison Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Madison Heights area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Madison Heights from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI