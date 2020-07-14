Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance online portal

Location is everything, and we've got it here at Huntington Club Apartments in Warren, MI. We're close to shopping and entertainment including Macomb Mall, Universal Mall, Oakland Mall, MJR Movies, Warren Community Center, Warren Community Ice Rink, the YMCA, and public library. Enjoy convenient access to major expressways I-696 and I-94, and easy access to the General Motors Tech Center, Warren Tech Center and St. Johns Hospitals. Our community features one and two bedroom apartment homes with two large courtyards, outdoor pool, and we are pet-friendly! Online rent payment is available for your convenience. Availability is limited, so call us to schedule your tour today!



We are currently renovating all of our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! The 1 bedrooms start at $800-$830 and the 2 bedrooms start at $950.