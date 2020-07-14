All apartments in Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
Huntington Club Apartments

28801 Imperial Dr · (210) 960-9625
Location

28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI 48093
Northeast Warren

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 164 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 186 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 176 · Avail. Sep 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
Location is everything, and we've got it here at Huntington Club Apartments in Warren, MI. We're close to shopping and entertainment including Macomb Mall, Universal Mall, Oakland Mall, MJR Movies, Warren Community Center, Warren Community Ice Rink, the YMCA, and public library. Enjoy convenient access to major expressways I-696 and I-94, and easy access to the General Motors Tech Center, Warren Tech Center and St. Johns Hospitals. Our community features one and two bedroom apartment homes with two large courtyards, outdoor pool, and we are pet-friendly! Online rent payment is available for your convenience. Availability is limited, so call us to schedule your tour today!

We are currently renovating all of our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! The 1 bedrooms start at $800-$830 and the 2 bedrooms start at $950.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40/person 18+
Deposit: $100 Holding Fee, Security Deposit Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 30 Lbs, Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Open Parking Lots, Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Club Apartments have any available units?
Huntington Club Apartments has 4 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Club Apartments have?
Some of Huntington Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Huntington Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Huntington Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Huntington Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
