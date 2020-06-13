/
/
utica
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Utica, MI📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
46027 Vanker
46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
835 sqft
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
11179 Hall Road
11179 Hall Road, Utica, MI
Studio
$1,700
1700 sqft
Retail or Commercial use. Located on Hall Road with High Visibility and High Traffic Counts. Open floor plan with 10ft ceiling. Space has 8ft overhead door.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
46975 Van Dyke
46975 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$6,666
4000 sqft
21 Mile & Van Dyke - Prime Retail Corner, End Cap Unit
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
43130 UTICA Road
43130 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,750
2360 sqft
Fully renovated building located in Sterling Heights on Utica and Van Dyke! Features 8 offices, a large conference room, an additional office with 4 cubicles, 2 baths, kitchen, and beautiful sitting area with a gas fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard
13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
13810 Lakeside Circle
13810 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,700
2480 sqft
Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
46162 Van Dyke
46162 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,495
1547 sqft
Prime Van Dyke Frontage - Office or Retail Use Permitted - Great Location - Great Condition.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14156 Lakeside
14156 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$750
532 sqft
BUSINESS SPACE AVAILABLE FOR YOUR NEW IDEAS OR ALREADY FORMED BUSINESS AND WANTING MORE SPACE AND/OR A BUSINESS STORE FRONT...IT'S HERE FOR YOU. RARE OPPORTUNITY, LIVE/WORKS WITH JUST THE BUSINESS AREA THIS TIME FOR LEASE....
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14188 Webster
14188 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Town Center of Shelby Township. Come and take a look at this nice apartment community. This floor plan is the Abby, and it offers you 2 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1,320 square feet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Triangle
7333 Triangle Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,783
2270 sqft
New space available in Sterling Heights. Ideal for call center or sales office. 21 built in work stations with additional private offices, conference room, kitchenette and more. Nice finishes throughout. Private entry with private restrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
45305 MARKET STREET
45305 Market Street, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,500
2019 sqft
WHAT A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY!!!1ST CLASS HAIR SALON/SPA FULL SERVICE...GREAT DESIGN,ALMOST ALL THE FIXTURES REMAIN.OWNER WILL CONSIDER HELPING WITH ANY IMPROVEMENTS IF NEEDED.YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LOCATION.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Utica, the median rent is $638 for a studio, $771 for a 1-bedroom, $1,003 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,332 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Utica, check out our monthly Utica Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Utica area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Utica from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI