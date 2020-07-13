Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Warren, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warren apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8688 Packard Ave
8688 Packard Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Total renovation on the beautiful brick ranch with 2 1/2 car garage, full basement.....Well insulated for low heat bills, alarm system. CALL 734-658-8823 (RLNE5900088)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
31516 Gloede Dr
31516 Gloede Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Occupancy 06/10/2018. Three bedroom, two bathroom ranch with finished basement, two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring upstairs. Open concept ranch with updated main bathroom, lots of storage space. Great Location! This one wont last long.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
14224 Colpaert
14224 Colpaert Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This Beautifully remodeled all brick 1,200 square foot ranch with a fenced in yard will be the perfect place for you to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32954 Norwood Dr
32954 Norwood Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Brick ranch home located on the corner with a semi finished basement.2 Car Detached garage. Central air and ceiling fans. Living room. Kitchen with electric stove, Fridge and Microwave. Covered enclosed patio.Vinyl Windows.Home is Move in ready.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7035 Yacht Ave
7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2397 Bradford Court
2397 Bradford Court, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
$1600 /3 bedrooms 1.5 bath condo in warren - Property Id: 54414 "$1600 monthly rent .,beautiful 3 bedroom condo ,1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27036 SHACKETT Avenue
27036 Shackett Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Great 3 bedroom brick ranch in Warren Woods school district with all new paint and carpet. Almost 1400 sf with family room on main floor. Updated main bath and eat in kitchen. Large paneled basement with bar. 2 car garage and fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd
23724 Mac Arthur Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
847 sqft
This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park! The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and a stainless steel

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
3106 GARRICK Avenue
3106 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Nice updated ranch across from the park. Large fenced yard with 2 car garage. Newer paint and carpet, ceramic bath, spacious kitchen and mud room. Some pets negotiable with pet fee. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20937 DEXTER Boulevard
20937 Dexter Boulevard, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with full basement and garage. kitchen with fridge and stove. please provide application, proof of income and compy of a credit report. move in costs are 1st months rent, 1 1/2 months security deposit and $200 clean and prep fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warren, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warren apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

