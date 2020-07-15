Apartment List
/
MI
/
warren
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM

16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Warren, MI

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.
Results within 1 mile of Warren
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$820
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Results within 5 miles of Warren
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
312 E 3RD Street
312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$2,800
1963 sqft
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center.
Results within 10 miles of Warren
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13 PM
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
42282 Hidden Brook Dr
42282 Hidden Brook Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED END UNIT WITH OPEN AREA TO THE COMMON GROUNDS! ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINTED THRU OUT!! ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WITH OPEN AREA TO NOOK AND GREAT ROOM.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Aviation
13244 W WARREN Avenue
13244 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,000
2413 sqft
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE IN THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF DEARBORN. IT HAS BEEN A MEDICAL FACILITY FOR NEARLY 70 YEARS, OCCUPIED BY DR ALI FADEL FOR OVER 30 YEARS.

July 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Warren Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Warren Rent Report. Warren rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warren rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Warren rents declined slightly over the past month

Warren rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $795 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warren, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warren's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 BedroomsWarren 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarren 3 BedroomsWarren Apartments under $700Warren Apartments under $800
    Warren Apartments with BalconiesWarren Apartments with GaragesWarren Apartments with GymsWarren Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarren Apartments with ParkingWarren Apartments with Pools
    Warren Apartments with Washer-DryersWarren Cheap PlacesWarren Dog Friendly ApartmentsWarren Luxury PlacesWarren Pet Friendly PlacesWarren Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwest Warren
    Northwest Warren

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor