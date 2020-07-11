Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Warren, MI with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
14224 Colpaert
14224 Colpaert Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This Beautifully remodeled all brick 1,200 square foot ranch with a fenced in yard will be the perfect place for you to call home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27036 SHACKETT Avenue
27036 Shackett Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Great 3 bedroom brick ranch in Warren Woods school district with all new paint and carpet. Almost 1400 sf with family room on main floor. Updated main bath and eat in kitchen. Large paneled basement with bar. 2 car garage and fenced yard.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
22822 CYMAN Avenue
22822 Cyman Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Really Nice block on Cyman. Extra large yard. Dining Room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pets considered with additional pet deposit of $250 each. Can be leased with washer & dryer for additional $50 per month.

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7535 Meadow Ave
7535 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom 1 in half bath with a 1.5 detached garage. No basement! This home has all newer appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
28234 UNIVERSAL Drive
28234 Universal Drive, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Move in ready condo with easy care laminate floors throughout first floor. Living room & eat in kitchen on entry level. 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in/pass through closet connecting to the bathroom.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
865 E Harwood Ave
865 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
906 E Dallas Ave
906 East Dallas Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available Sep 1. No showings until you send proof of earnings. This is a newly remodeled 1500 square foot home. Four beds, two full baths, all appliances, central air, high efficiency furnace, eat in kitchen, two car garage, new privacy fence.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
1821 E GRANET Avenue
1821 East Granet Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1215 sqft
Don't miss this amazing Hazel Park 3 bedroom with gorgeous new bathroom, beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, new carpet, paint and lighting.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
20825 Caledonia Ave
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28842 Herbert St
28842 Herbert Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (plus half bath in basement) ranch with garage, finished basement with bar, laundry room and sun porch. This home is located in the popular Lamphere School District.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
1107 E Kalama Ave
1107 East Kalama Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with breezway to attached 2 car garage. Great location and quiet setting. Great neighborhood. All appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer.Great floor plan with ample space.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12060 15 MILE Road
12060 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
963 sqft
Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Center Line
8263 SUPERIOR
8263 Superior Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE, MOVE-IN READY WITH LOTS OF CURB APPEAL. ENJOY SPENDING TIME ON THE PLEASANT COVERED FRONT PORCH. HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE HAS WORK AREA, REMOTE OPENER ETC.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
1412 E Jarvis Avenue
1412 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch for lease. City certified rental. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops; includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First

Warren rents declined slightly over the past month

Warren rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $795 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warren, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warren's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

