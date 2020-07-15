Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
41 Apartments For Rent Near WCCCD
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,355
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,201
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$777
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,111
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Last updated March 30 at 06:13 PM
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
Cherboneau Condominiums
1545 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Downtown Condo! Located right behind Lafayette Towers, next to the Dequindre Cut, on Lafayette Park. Two bedrooms, one full bath with storage room in the basement and on-premise laundry facility.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
University
3670 Woodward Avenue
3670 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Walk to DMC! Get coffee from Starbuck downstairs and get groceries from Whole Food next door. Choose from dozens of restaurants & entertainment venues. QLINE stops across from building. Super convenient location.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle
1627 Campau Farms Circle, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
250 E Harbortown Drive
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this stunning, modern 1 bedroom condo! From this 13th floor unit you will enjoy spectacular views of Downtown Detroit the River,Parks and Canada.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1135 Shelby Street
1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1309 sqft
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1241 E Woodward
1241 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1154 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Hubbard - Richard
2646 SAMPSON Street
2646 Sampson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1368 sqft
AWESOME LOCATION IN MEXICANTOWN. NESTLED BETWEEN THE AMBASSADOR BRIDGE AND THE MICHIGAN TRAIN STATION. BUILT IN 200 FRESHLY PAINTED IN 2020. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTRY LEVEL CARPET UPSTAIRS. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
300 Riverfront Dr
300 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
601 sqft
This is the Downtown Condo you have been looking for! Overlooking Downtown Detroit and panoramic views of the Detroit River and Downtown Windsor, Apt 10G has one bedroom and one bathroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of storage,
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
The Elliott Building
10 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1184 sqft
Apt. 501 Available 08/01/20 Live in the midst of all Downtown Detroit has to offer! At the corner of Woodward and Grand River, across from the Shinola hotel and just steps away from all the fabulous restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard
525 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1848 sqft
Exquisite living in the historic Fort Shelby in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Spectacular views from all windows featuring the Detroit River, the Ambassador Bridge, & the beautiful Detroit skyline.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Jeffries
4759 TRUMBULL Street
4759 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LIVE IN THE LORAX HOUSE WOODBRIDGE! LIVE MIDTOWN ELIGIBLE.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
University
4709 Second Avenue - 3
4709 2nd Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,210
575 sqft
Charming 1 bed on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features wood floors, antique elements and lots of light. The Hollenden Apartments are located on the corner of Forest and Second Ave.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
University
620 W Forest Avenue - 5
620 W Forest Ave, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
450 sqft
Great 1 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1555 Cherboneau - C-33
1555 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
There's plenty of space and light in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Lafayette Park! Cherboneau Place is a great community with well maintained grounds, private parking lot, and a private fenced yard in the back! This condo was
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Butzel
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue
6533 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly desirable south-east corner Lofts at Rivertown condo on the 6th floor of the Tower offers spectacular views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle & up to Lake St. Clair.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University
828 W. Willis St 104
828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).