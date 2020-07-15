/
/
/
U of Michigan
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
117 Apartments For Rent Near U of Michigan
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
38 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,421
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,311
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
2 Units Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Georgetown
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
6 Units Available
Germantown
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
3 Units Available
Broadway
1556 Jones Dr
1556 Jones Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Room for rent on North Campus. Has private bathroom and furnished. Contact Sara @ 734-995-9200 for more information. (RLNE5582987)
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Ann Arbor
555 E William Street
555 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,300
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Ann Arbor Tower Plaza RENT $1,300/month is conveniently located in the Central Campus area of the University of Michigan, this 26 story building remains the tallest building in Ann Arbor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Fourth Ward
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Central
211 E. Kingsley St
211 East Kingsley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
Three Bedroom House Available 08/29/20 Historical Kerrytown home with a brand new kitchen renovation featuring stainless appliances and a unique mosaic tile backsplash, as well as new paint and carpet throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Maple
2166 Pennsylvania Lane
2166 Pennsylvania Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1560 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE (3-12 Months) FULLY FURNISHED CONDO ON ANN ARBOR WESTSIDE. End-unit, Eagle Ridge Condos boasts 3 bedroom & 3.5 baths + floor plan with nearly 2000 sq ft of finished space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1531 Packard Street
1531 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
786 sqft
For showings, please call/text Tami Simpson 313.989.6903 or tamisimpson@howardhanna.com.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Maple
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1173 sqft
Great Price! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New updated kitchen
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Main
812 Brown St
812 Brown St, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available 08/28/20 Available. Fall to Fall lease. 2 blocks away from Downtown and only 12 minutes walk to UOM Central Campus Diag. A 6 bedroom 2 full baths which is fully remodeled.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Burns Park
1210 Wells St
1210 Wells Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1615 sqft
4 Bedroom House Available 08/01/20 Newly restored early 20th C. Craftsman style home in Burns Park. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room. Refinished original wood floors throughout, beautiful original woodwork and mouldings, and fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Maple
2124 Pauline Boulevard
2124 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
Contact agent for showing - (313)989-6903 TamiSimpson@HowardHanna.com.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North Area
731 Fountain Street
731 Fountain Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2495 sqft
CONTACT REALTOR - TAMMY STONE (734) 302-3700. FOR LEASE - BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME built in 2019/2020 - in the highly sought after ‘Waterhill' neighborhood of Ann Arbor's Westside.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Area
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1600 sqft
Available 08/29/20 August 29th 2020 through April 2021 lease! Why pay for 12 months when you only need 8? Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Fully furnished with brand new furniture + 65 inch 4K QLED TV.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
141 W Oakbrook Drive
141 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Great Walkability Score for this ranch style entry level end unit condo located just .2 miles from Whole Foods, restaurants, Briarwood Mall, I-94 and much more.