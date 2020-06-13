206 Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI

/
Clawson
1 Unit Available
102 N Washington Ave Apt 6
102 North Washington Avenue, Clawson, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
Nice upper two bedroom unit with carpeting including gas and water. Living room. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Bedroom with walk in closet. Forced air furnace. Coin Laundry room in complex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795095)
Clawson
1 Unit Available
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
Clawson
1 Unit Available
27 S Manitou Avenue
27 South Manitou Avenue, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath home for lease. New modern kitchen with quartz counter tops. Includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, hood, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue
1440 West Elmwood Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1605 sqft
RENTER ALERT!!!! Appealing and vibrant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, updated, freshly painted, totally move-in rental in much sought-after Clawson. Updates included new dishwasher, newer stove, refrigerator, washer, furnace and roof. Spacious 2.
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,106
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Madison Heights
2 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4417 Crooks Rd.
4417 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNIT IN ROYAL OAK! - THIS IS AS CLOSE TO NEW CONSTRUCTION AS IT GETS! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
229 De Villen Avenue
229 De Villen Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Premium, Updated Royal Oak Rental! Newer kitchen with granite counters, exposed brick, and tile floor. Hardwood throughout most of first floor. Updated tile bathrooms. Finished basement. 1 Car Garage.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2619 Rochester Rd
2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak 700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex.
1 Unit Available
655 ROBINWOOD Drive
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
LOCATED ACROSS PARK & SCHOOL !! WELCOME HOME TO BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM RANCH WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON CORNER LOT IN WEST TROY SCHOOL DISTRICT. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO LIBRARY, PARKS & ALL SHOPPING.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.
Maple Road
1 Unit Available
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive
1130 Birchwood Avenue, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedrooms Ranch Style Home. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Kitchen,All Appliances Included. Enjoy entertaining on the large covered deck in the very big backyard.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
913 BAUMAN Avenue
913 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
964 sqft
Completely remodeled Royal Oak bungalow, Minutes from down town.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.
