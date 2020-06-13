/
harper woods
215 Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI📍
Verified
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18948 Kenosha St
18948 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow with a 1 car garage in Harper Woods. Newly renovated home with carpet throughout and a beautiful kitchen. Appliances included! Great backyard! Click to Apply!
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18961 Woodside St
18961 Woodside Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
910 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Ranch on a good block. It has hardwood floors with a finished basement Nice place to call home.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19677 Kingsville St
19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
983 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20936 Littlestone Rd
20936 Littlestone Road, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch house. Finished basement. Central air. Stone fireplace. Sunroom. Garage
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20277 Kenosha
20277 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
Spacious bungalow with master suite. Large family room. Large detached two car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20857 WOODMONT Street
20857 Woodmont Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
964 sqft
VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18997 Kingsville St
18997 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom/1 bath. Large kitchen. Fenced in backyard with detached garage. 1 1/2 month security deposit. $40 non refundable application fee. Half month FREE!!! with 13 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702360)
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19447 Kingsville St
19447 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Just a really nice home in Harper Woods waiting for you. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Just a well done kitchen! Unfinished basement and a 1.5 car garage. New carpet is being installed.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)
Denby
1 Unit Available
11742 Roxbury St
11742 Roxbury Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16435 Edmore Dr
16435 Edmore Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Finney
1 Unit Available
17647 Chester St
17647 Chester Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
REQUIREMENTS: $30 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND
Denby
1 Unit Available
12141 Wayburn
12141 Wayburn Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
743 sqft
For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - 12141 WAYBURN ST Detroit, MI 48224 3 beds 1 bath 743 sqft HOME FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.
Denby
1 Unit Available
12443 Laing St
12443 Laing Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
$35 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.
Denby
1 Unit Available
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Harper Woods, the median rent is $668 for a studio, $808 for a 1-bedroom, $1,051 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,396 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Harper Woods, check out our monthly Harper Woods Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Harper Woods area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harper Woods from include Detroit, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Warren, and Sterling Heights.
