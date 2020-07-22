/
northeast warren
201 Apartments for rent in Northeast Warren, Warren, MI
31516 Gloede Dr
31516 Gloede Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Occupancy 06/10/2018. Three bedroom, two bathroom ranch with finished basement, two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring upstairs. Open concept ranch with updated main bathroom, lots of storage space. Great Location! This one wont last long.
8219 Karam Blvd #2
8219 Karam Boulevard, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
1053 sqft
Ready to move in Condo. Great condition, lots of storage and first floor laundry. Rent includes water and heat! First months rent and 1.5 month for security. $2,375 total to move in plus $30 Application fee. No pets or smoking
14224 Colpaert
14224 Colpaert Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This Beautifully remodeled all brick 1,200 square foot ranch with a fenced in yard will be the perfect place for you to call home.
8697 KENNEDY CIR UNIT 1
8697 Kennedy Circle North, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1311 sqft
BRIGHT AND CLEAN END UNIT TOWN HOUSE STYLE CONDO. 2 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH. LOCATED IN DESIRABLE AREA OF WARREN. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. SHOPPING CENTERS AND EXPRESS WAYS. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT WITH NEW CARPETING IN LIVING ROOM AND STAIRWAYS.
32544 BUNERT Road
32544 Bunert Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Ranch clean and ready freshly painted finished basement fenced yard no pets no smoking seller will authorize the showings
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.
28717 HOOVER Road
28717 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,200
2600 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! LOCATED ACROSS FROM ST. JOHNS MACOMB, JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM GM LOCATION. APPROX 2600 SQ FT FORMERLY USED AS A FLOWER SHOP. GREAT FOR ANY MEDICAL OR PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. COME IN AND START YOUR BUSINESS TODAY!!!
28711 HOOVER Road
28711 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! PROFESSIONAL OFFICE W/ 1,500 SQ FT, FEATURES FOUR PRIVATE OFFICES ALONG WITH COMMON AREA AND BREAK ROOMS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO I-696 ON HIGH TRAFFICKED HOOVER RD.
30229 Schoenherr
30229 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,452
3350 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction 6,800 SF Office/Medical Building with Additional Loft Space. Located 1.1 Miles from St.Johns Macomb Hospital. Upgraded Finishes. Signage on Schoenherr and Ample Parking. Additional 500 SF Loft Space Free of Charge
28001 Schoenherr
28001 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,699
2225 sqft
For Sale or Lease! Great Location and Signage. Minutes from St John Macomb Hospital and I-696. Professionally Managed Medical Center Built in 2007. Existing Medical Floor Plan. Immediate Possession.
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
7250 Helen
7250 Helen Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
NO SEC 8. No Pets. Beautiful, Updated Brick Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Central Air with all Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dyer).
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
15726 ORCHARD Lane
15726 Orchard Lane, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
This is an Immaculate condo. Very spacious, has Cathedral ceiling, moving in ready, convenient to highway and shopping. Large bedrooms with lot of closet space. attractive flooring. Balcony off of bedroom. ceiling fans in every rooms.
26315 Lehner Street
26315 Lehner Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
Amazing 3BR home with 1 full bath, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and an all-season room. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet. A 13+month lease is available.
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .
25726 Rosenbusch Drive
25726 Rosenbusch Blvd, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1065 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom freshly painted, new flooring with updated fixtures. Ready for immediate occupancy. Minimum 1 Year Lease Agreement with credit check and income verification. Cute 3 bedroom freshly painted, new flooring with updated fixtures.
25509 Rosenbusch Blvd
25509 Rosenbusch Boulevard, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Please contact via email for faster response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!
