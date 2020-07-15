/
Walsh College
20 Apartments For Rent Near Walsh College
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
$
55 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
477 Vanderpool Dr
477 Vanderpool Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Nice newer colonial home available for lease. Living room with hardwood floors. Ceramic tile foyer and kitchen floor. All appliances included. Washer and dryer included. 1st floor laundry area. Finished basement with full kitchen.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
5032 PRENTIS Drive
5032 Prentis Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2264 sqft
TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1171 BAKER Court
1171 Baker Court, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1936 sqft
Great Colonial on a quiet cul de sac, Lovely 3-bedroom + 205 S.F. finished Bonus Room over garage , 2 1/2 bath, spacious great room features a wood burning fireplace and front to back windows with lots of natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
3146 Louis Drive
3146 Louis Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1910 sqft
This home is great for a growing family or one who just needs space. Of course you can use that space for entertaining as well if you would prefer.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
655 Robinwood Dr
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Good income and credit is important ! Full credit and background check will be done.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4750 BELZAIR Drive
4750 Belzair Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1997 sqft
What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES. Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
869 Kirts Blvd
869 Kirts Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Smart Zone
1144 Faulkner Unit 7
1144 Faulkner, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1444 sqft
1144 Faulkner Unit 7 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN TROY! - NEWER-BUILD 3-STORY TOWNHOME IN ROCHESTER COMMONS OF TROY! THIS GREAT UNIT FOR LEASE FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS COUNTER TOPS & OPEN
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
1400 Enterprise Drive
1400 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,771
2500 sqft
Units under construction now. Expected completion Spring 2020. Oakland Business Center offers Industrial zoning in Highland Twp. 1/3 west of Milford Rd/M-59 intersection, directly behind 59West.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!
