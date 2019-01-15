Amenities

19141 NORWOOD - FOR RENT 1 BEDS & 1.1 BATHS - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 4 beds and 1.1 Bath - offers New Custom Kitchen, New carpet, freshly painted throughout. Washer Dryer Hookups. Tenant to pay all utilities. 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit. $50 non-refundable credit/background report fee. Buyer's agent to verify all information. SEC 8 welcome. NO FELONIES, NO EVICTIONS, PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, GOOD STANDING W/DTE AND DWSD, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE AND 2 CHECK STUBS. ***NO PETS***



(RLNE5414055)