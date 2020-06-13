109 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with balcony
"There is a resilience that rises from somewhere deep within your streets. You can't define it, but you can feel it. You can feel it overflowing from the people who call you home, from people who are always proud to declare, 'I'm from Detroit'." (Eminem - "Letter To Detroit").
Welcome to Motor City! Detroit is the hard-working city that put the automotive industry on the map—and the one currently struggling to keep it there.
Due to population transition in recent years, Detroit is undergoing a sort of accommodation renovation. Thus, apartment hunting in Detroit may feel daunting. Perhaps it’s a bit like thrift-store shopping in Bolshevik Russia. There are some splendid gems—but you’ll have to sort through the torn coats and empty vodka bottles to find them. Fear not: that’s why we’ve crafted this guide. Heed our counsel and you’ll be enjoying that International Skyline in style and comfort. First, however, here are some questions you may be too embarrassed to ask. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Detroit renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.