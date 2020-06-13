109 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Downtown Detroit
26 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,350
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$918
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Detroit
3 Units Available
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Jeffries
1 Unit Available
3933 Trumbull St Apt 5
3933 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled and ideally located within the historic neighborhood of Woodbridge, fall in love with this stunning, third floor home! Nestled next to gorgeous homes alike, take advantage of this great location with easy access to all the city

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
University
1 Unit Available
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
644 E Ferry St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 644 East Ferry Street - 2W in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
18954 Runyon
18954 Runyon Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
1448 sqft
Meticulously maintained house for lease with fresh paint and carpet...looking for the ideal tenant to care for this home as if it's their own. The house includes appliances for use which means no more trips to the laundry mat.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2224 sqft
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1641 Church St
1641 Church Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Corktown! Darling historic home located just a short walk to Michigan Avenue for great local amenities! This 3 bedroom/1.1 bath home has vintage detailing throughout including beautiful hardwood floors and a nice backyard. Sorry No Pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
863 Pingree St #1
863 Pingree St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom New Center, North End, Midtown $1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit Water included New Windows New Furnace New Hot Water Tank New Deck Beautiful

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
11414 Ward St
11414 Ward Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Nice brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Schaefer Hwy. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, fresh paint, dining room, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
242 Harmon St
242 Harmon Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
$1550 - Large 4 Bedroom, Renovated Home - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Beautiful, four bedroom, two bathroom, 1700 sq. ft. home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Detroit
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosa Parks
1 Unit Available
3810 Virginia Park St
3810 Virginia Park St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Lower flat Completely renovated Updated kitchen and bath Hardwood floor throughout Porch $25 application fee credit check performed $850 rent $850 Security Deposit $1700 to move in No Pets Allowed (RLNE4911868)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brightmoor
1 Unit Available
14536 Chatham St
14536 Chatham Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow located South of Fenkell and East of Telegraph. This home features a 1 car detached garage, deck, hardwood floors, nice kitchen and a partially finished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.
City Guide for Detroit, MI

"There is a resilience that rises from somewhere deep within your streets. You can't define it, but you can feel it. You can feel it overflowing from the people who call you home, from people who are always proud to declare, 'I'm from Detroit'." (Eminem - "Letter To Detroit").

Welcome to Motor City! Detroit is the hard-working city that put the automotive industry on the map—and the one currently struggling to keep it there.

Due to population transition in recent years, Detroit is undergoing a sort of accommodation renovation. Thus, apartment hunting in Detroit may feel daunting. Perhaps it’s a bit like thrift-store shopping in Bolshevik Russia. There are some splendid gems—but you’ll have to sort through the torn coats and empty vodka bottles to find them. Fear not: that’s why we’ve crafted this guide. Heed our counsel and you’ll be enjoying that International Skyline in style and comfort. First, however, here are some questions you may be too embarrassed to ask. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Detroit, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Detroit renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

