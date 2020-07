Pavilion Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym pool bike storage package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

Mornings are special at The Pavilion. Standing at the large window with your coffee, watching the sun trail across Detroit’s skyline. The early birds are out already – joggers, tennis players and dog walkers enjoying Lafayette Park. The Pavilion, a classic design by legendary architect Mies van der Rohe, is adjacent to 19 beautiful acres of activity and relaxation. It's on the National Register of Historic Places and so close to everything you enjoy: riverfront fun, world-class shopping, sporting events and more. These spacious, light-filled apartments promise affordable luxury within minutes of the Renaissance Center, Greektown, Wayne State University, and The University of Detroit Mercy. It's all the style and energy you need.