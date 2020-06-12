Apartment List
225 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI

Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Downtown Detroit
26 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
University
1 Unit Available
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
644 E Ferry St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 644 East Ferry Street - 2W in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2682 Webb Street - 1
2682 Webb Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 Bathroom Brick 2 Family Dwelling The Lower Unit Only. Section 8 or Housing Choice Welcome. 700 Monthly plus Security Deposit 1050. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUE. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
13684 Collingham Dr
13684 Collingham Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 car garage Central Air No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852324)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19376 Hamburg St
19376 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/17/20 This astounding 3 bedroom and 1 bath Brick Bungalow within 2 blocks N off 7 Mile is everything you need! It's just a 10 minute walk from Calimera Park, 7 minute walk from Robert's Coney Island and just within a 5 minute drive

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1641 Church St
1641 Church Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Corktown! Darling historic home located just a short walk to Michigan Avenue for great local amenities! This 3 bedroom/1.1 bath home has vintage detailing throughout including beautiful hardwood floors and a nice backyard. Sorry No Pets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10141 E Outer Dr
10141 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
This is a very nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated throughout. It has a large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen, new windows, new paint, and a 2 car garage. Section 8 Welcome. Call 313-288-8260 (RLNE5851372)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8294 Northlawn St
8294 Northlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
(RLNE5849617)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
12659 Cloverlawn St
12659 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
Hi this home is almost ready SECTION 8 Only Its has 2 full bath, 2 car garage Finish basement, Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5849339)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
13687 Thornton St
13687 Thornton Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
762 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3-bedroom brick bungalow. A large master bedroom, carpet floors, alarm system, blinds and newly updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7667 Fielding
7667 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14161 Sussex St
14161 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
***This Property is renting at a reduced price AS IS**** REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale Park
1 Unit Available
16709 Pierson
16709 Pierson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1174 sqft
16709 Pierson Available 07/01/20 16709 Pierson - (RLNE5830884)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5089 Bishop
5089 Bishop Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
5089 Bishop - (RLNE5830873)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19269 Conley Street
19269 Conley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1174 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - This home features a spacious kitchen/dinette area, a cozy living room with natural floors, a bathroom with a modern mix and a traditional flare, and 3 bedrooms also with natural flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
7636 Decosta St
7636 Dacosta Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Home for lease in Detroit - Great location! - Charming brick ranch home for lease in Detroit; neighbors with Dearborn Heights. Move right into this three bedroom and call it home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Detroit rents increased over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $691 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Detroit is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Detroit.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most other large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

