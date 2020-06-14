Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with garage

Detroit apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Detroit City Club Apartments
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

The Boulevard
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 30

DuCharme Place
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,350
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.

1 of 11

7747 W 7 MILE Road
Bagley
1 Unit Available
7747 W 7 MILE Road
7747 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1370 sqft
Oversized 3 Bdrm Bungalow Sits On Corner Of 7 Mile & Woodingham. All Brick exterior . Separate Dining Room. Part Fin Basement, 1 Car Garage with a new door excellent for storage. Wood floor on entry. Small back porch. Fenced yard. No pets no smokers.

1 of 1

15681 Carlisle St
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 10

4442 Harvard Rd
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 13

9356 Cloverlawn
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 1

15816 Linnhurst St
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

1 of 1

12751 Abington Ave
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
12751 Abington Ave
12751 Abington Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Beautiful 3 bed room ranch style brick house, freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor, finished basement, New roof , two car garage. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3517615)

1 of 25

17660 Runyon
Osborn
1 Unit Available
17660 Runyon
17660 Runyon Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
802 sqft
17660 Runyon - 3 Bed 1.5 Bath For Rent! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.1 Bath - New updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 8

13590 Mettetal St
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
13590 Mettetal St
13590 Mettetal Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1600 sqft
Spacious brick tudor home located just South of Schoolcraft, and West of Greenfield. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, nice kitchen with breakfast nook, fireplace, formal dining room, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 11

14536 Chatham St
Brightmoor
1 Unit Available
14536 Chatham St
14536 Chatham Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow located South of Fenkell and East of Telegraph. This home features a 1 car detached garage, deck, hardwood floors, nice kitchen and a partially finished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 1

14041 Rosemont Ave
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14041 Rosemont Ave
14041 Rosemont Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This property is available on our rent to own program. (RLNE5053898)

1 of 9

12069 Ashton Ave
Weatherby
1 Unit Available
12069 Ashton Ave
12069 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow for Lease. 1 bath. Dining room. Central air. Florida Room. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. Washer and dryer included. New roof in 2001. 2 car detached garage with opener. Fenced yard.

1 of 7

17183 Goddard St
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
17183 Goddard St
17183 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed rooms 1 bath , basement , garage, ready to move in quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes from Detroit downtown. Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391657)

1 of 5

20110 Omira St
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 1

14119 Eastburn St
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

1 of 15

19719 Ferguson St.
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19719 Ferguson St.
19719 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with garage and basement. Beautiful home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 10

5926 Courville St
Finney
1 Unit Available
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 9

5744 Whittier St
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 9

248 Mack Ave Apt 3
University
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of

1 of 9

12737 Duchess St
Denby
1 Unit Available
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 12

11426 Balfour Rd
Denby
1 Unit Available
11426 Balfour Rd
11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air,

1 of 1

13684 Collingham Dr
Osborn
1 Unit Available
13684 Collingham Dr
13684 Collingham Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 car garage Central Air No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852324)
City Guide for Detroit, MI

"There is a resilience that rises from somewhere deep within your streets. You can't define it, but you can feel it. You can feel it overflowing from the people who call you home, from people who are always proud to declare, 'I'm from Detroit'." (Eminem - "Letter To Detroit").

Welcome to Motor City! Detroit is the hard-working city that put the automotive industry on the map—and the one currently struggling to keep it there.

Due to population transition in recent years, Detroit is undergoing a sort of accommodation renovation. Thus, apartment hunting in Detroit may feel daunting. Perhaps it’s a bit like thrift-store shopping in Bolshevik Russia. There are some splendid gems—but you’ll have to sort through the torn coats and empty vodka bottles to find them. Fear not: that’s why we’ve crafted this guide. Heed our counsel and you’ll be enjoying that International Skyline in style and comfort. First, however, here are some questions you may be too embarrassed to ask. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Detroit, MI

Detroit apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

