Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
239 Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
1079 LARKMOOR Boulevard
1079 Larkmoor Boulevard, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPTION ON A WONDERFUL BOULEVARD STREET IN BERKLEY. 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL HOME IS IN NICE CONDITION WITH AN UPDATED KITCHEN AND A RENOVATED MAIN BATH. LARGE FRONT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4238 GRIFFITH
4238 Griffith Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Great location! WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUMONT HOSPITAL. Beautiful updated house with newer appliances. This house has a 3rd bedroom in basement adding 330 sgft. One car detached garage and large backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3876 CUMMINGS Avenue
3876 Cummings Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Beautiful Berkley remodel ! Move in ready with all brand new kitchen and appliances, gorgeous newly refinished hardwoods, new paint and lighting, new bathroom cabinetry, fixtures and floor.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
1364 Catalpa Dr
1364 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Under New Management! Newly Renovated 1BR/1BA apartment in the heart of Berkley, MI. This unit is one of the routes connecting the busy commercial corridor of Woodward with the fast-growing but still-quaint south side of Berkley.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3446 Thomas Avenue
3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3560 ELLWOOD Avenue
3560 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Very charming and freshly painted home in a great central location close to Beaumont Hospital and downtown Berkley. Updated and well-maintained with hardwood floors and all appliances included.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3165 12 MILE Road
3165 12 Mile Road, Berkley, MI
Studio
$2,500
1558 sqft
Leasing a super versatile open space in the Berkley's Downtown District! Excellent road frontage and visibility with plentiful amount of parking spaces available in the front and rear of the building as well as overflow to side streets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3861 KIPLING Avenue
3861 Kipling Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1382 sqft
Amazing and rare rental opportunity in northeast Berkley.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
611 S West St
611 South West Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Craftsman Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath in the heart of downtown Royal Oak for lease! Wonderful enclosed front porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3314 Greenfield Rd
3314 Greenfield Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful well presented 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located on Greenfield Rd with minutes drive to the vibrant down town of Royal Oak.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28336 STUART Avenue
28336 Stuart Avenue, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN CUTE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN SOUTHFIELD. RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN, NEWER CARPET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARK AND FREEWAYS. HOUSE HAS A FENCED YARD. 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
26135 Coolidge Highway
26135 Coolidge Highway, Oak Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedroom Ranch Duplex,Refrigerator and Stove Included. Located in an established neighborhood where the streets are lined with large, beautiful trees. Laminate Floors Throughout. Berkley School District. 2 year lease min.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2028 sqft
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
111 N MAIN Street
111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1857 sqft
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
927 W TWELVE MILE Road
927 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard .
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Berkley, the median rent is $1,003 for a studio, $1,212 for a 1-bedroom, $1,578 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,095 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Berkley, check out our monthly Berkley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Berkley area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berkley from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
