Apartment List
/
MI
/
detroit
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 147

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
251 W Grand Blvd
251 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Right in the heart of Hubbard Farms and Mexican Town! This home boasts of impressive wood-work. The first floor has an open layout which showcases elegant hardwood floors. Plenty of space, three bedrooms, and extra storage space in the attic.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1520 Leverette St
1520 Leverette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
Corktown one bedroom, one bath lower flat. With all hardwood floors, bay windows, and a faux fireplace. Perfect location, steps away from Michigan Ave, Slows BBQ, Astro Coffee, and Ottava Via.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Butzel
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Butzel
English Village Townhomes at Islandview
1709 Townsend Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central
5918 St. Antoine St.
5918 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edsel Ford Motor District Apartments - Property Id: 287799 DO NOT APPLY HERE. To get the most detailed information or to apply directly PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: Design Build Detroit .com/ Leasing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
The Elliott Building
10 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1184 sqft
Apt. 501 Available 08/01/20 Live in the midst of all Downtown Detroit has to offer! At the corner of Woodward and Grand River, across from the Shinola hotel and just steps away from all the fabulous restaurants and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University
15 E Kirby Unit 915
15 East Kirby Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN DETROIT! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS OR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS! LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND COMES FULLY

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central
The Richmond
656 Lothrop Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
WE HAVE DISCOUNTED THE RENT JUST FOR YOU!! BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC BUILDING right behind THE FISHER BUILDING. Move in by 3/31/2020 with a discount in rent.

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
Cherboneau Condominiums
1545 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Downtown Condo! Located right behind Lafayette Towers, next to the Dequindre Cut, on Lafayette Park. Two bedrooms, one full bath with storage room in the basement and on-premise laundry facility.

1 of 21

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
550 W Grixdale
550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Central
109 Leicester Court - 4
109 Leicester Ct, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This beautifully renovated 8 unit building sits on the North End one of Detroit's most popular neighborhoods. Living here makes you steps from Woodward Ave, a walk to the Q Line, moments from Mid Town, Downtown, and UpTown.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central
25 Pallister St
25 Pallister Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1254 sqft
Great New Center Townhome - Property Id: 290860 Modern two floor townhome in a convenient location with more places opening up every month. Walking distance to a great park, Henry Ford Hospital, and the QLine station & bus stops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
18333 Schoolcraft
18333 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom..

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
University
3670 Woodward Avenue
3670 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Walk to DMC! Get coffee from Starbuck downstairs and get groceries from Whole Food next door. Choose from dozens of restaurants & entertainment venues. QLINE stops across from building. Super convenient location.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Central
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY
89 Edsel Ford Freeway, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle
1627 Campau Farms Circle, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

July 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Detroit rents held steady over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $692 for a one-bedroom apartment and $901 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Detroit is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $901 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most similar cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDetroit 3 BedroomsDetroit Accessible ApartmentsDetroit Apartments under $600Detroit Apartments under $700Detroit Apartments under $800
    Detroit Apartments with BalconyDetroit Apartments with GarageDetroit Apartments with GymDetroit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDetroit Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDetroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Apartments with Pool
    Detroit Apartments with Washer-DryerDetroit Cheap PlacesDetroit Dog Friendly ApartmentsDetroit Furnished ApartmentsDetroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly PlacesDetroit Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
    Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
    Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown DetroitUniversity
    Central

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
    Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann Arbor